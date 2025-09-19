Ireland's Leona Maguire enjoys impressive start in Arkansas

LEONA MAGUIRE IS currently tied for third after the opening round of the NW Arkansas Championship.

The Cavan native was one of the early starters to register a 64, along with South Korea’s Somi Lee and the American pair Lilia Vu and Alison Lee, to sit seven under par.

The quartet are one shot adrift of the leading duo — Japan’s Minami Katsu and USA’s Sarah Schmelzel.

Maguire produced a bogey-free round, with birdies on the fourth, seventh, ninth, 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th.

Stephanie Meadow is also in action and is three under par after 11 holes at the time of writing.

