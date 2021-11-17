Leopardstown announces Dublin Racing Festival showpiece switch

LEOPARDSTOWN HAS ANNOUNCED changes to the programme for the Dublin Racing Festival, with the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup and the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle switching days.

The Gold Cup will now be run on the Saturday of the meeting, with the Irish Champion Hurdle moving to the Sunday as officials seek to offer the best ground possible for the headline events.

The Ladbrokes Dublin Chase over two miles and a furlong will also move to the Sunday card, with the fixture being held on 5 and 6 February in 2022.

Leopardstown CEO Tim Husbands said: “The race programme for Dublin Racing Festival has shown itself to be framed particularly well within the National Hunt calendar and we have been delighted with the strength in depth across the eight Grade One races and the seven other black type races since its inception.

“As always, Leopardstown will seek to deliver the very best track conditions for the weekend and hence the switch of the two feature races.”