A Plus Tard spearheads De Bromhead squad, Klassical Dream set to face Flooring Porter

A PLUS TARD could have the chance to atone for his Haydock disappointment in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, with Henry de Bromhead’s Cheltenham Gold Cup hero amongst the 11 entries for the 28 December contest.

Minella Indo could also make his seasonal bow in the Savills, while De Bromhead has a third string to his bow in Envoi Allen, winner of the Champion Chase at Down Royal on his return last month.

A Plus Tard was beaten a short head by Galvin in this race last year and the defending champion is one of three entered for the race by Gordon Elliott alongside Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated and Fury Road.

Franco De Port, Stattler, Royal Rendezvous and Kemboy are all possible for Willie Mullins, with the latter holding an enviable record in the race – scoring by seven and a half lengths in 2018, before finishing fourth, second and third in subsequent years.

Defending champion Klassical Dream is one of a maximum 15 runners for the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle that also features on the 28 December card.

Tom Maher / INPHO Paul Townend on board Klassical Dream comes home to win. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Klassical Dream will lock horns with last year’s runner-up and 2020 hero Flooring Porter once again as Gavin Cromwell’s stable star continues his journey back to Cheltenham.

However, the seven-year-old was well held on his seasonal reappearance in the Lismullen Hurdle as Home By The Lee caused a 28-1 upset.

Home By The Lee’s trainer Joseph O’Brien believes the return to three miles will serve him well next week.

He said: “He’s a strong stayer and the plan is to run at Leopardstown. We’re looking forward to it. He’s had a smooth preparation and this has always been the plan since Navan.”

Gavin Cooney

Bob Olinger would be a fitting winner of the race named in honour of his trainer’s son Jack, who died in a pony racing accident earlier this year. And O’Brien has plenty of respect for the dual Cheltenham Festival winner despite coming out on top at Navan.

He added: “Bob Olinger is a top-quality horse and we were a big-price winner on the day, but we are hopeful Home By The Lee will run well and are happy with how our horse has trained.”

Navan third Ashdale Bob also features amongst the entries, as does four from Cullentra House – Commander Of Fleet, Queens Brook, Zanahiyr and Sire Du Berlais.