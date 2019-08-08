This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

City's Sane ruled out for months with cruciate ligament tear - reports

Bayern Munich are said to be reassessing a transfer that has looked likely to happen.

By AFP Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 4:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,399 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4757687
Leroy Sane hobbles off from the Community Shield with a knee injury.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Leroy Sane hobbles off from the Community Shield with a knee injury.
Leroy Sane hobbles off from the Community Shield with a knee injury.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth

MANCHESTER CITY FORWARD and Bayern Munich transfer target Leroy Sane faces surgery and a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament tear, German media report. 

Sane, 23, was taken off clutching his knee during City’s Community Shield win over Liverpool last Sunday, and there has since been uncertainty as to the severity of the injury.

On Thursday, both Kicker magazine and Bild newspaper reported that the German international had torn his cruciate ligament, casting fresh doubt over his impending move to Bundesliga champions Bayern.

Both reports claimed that Sane would be ruled out for several months, and suggested that Bayern may now pull back from making a bid for the player. 

Bayern had identified Sane as the primary target in their search for a long-term replacement for departing club icons Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Having been slow to move in the transfer window this year, the German giants are under pressure to make a high-profile signing. Earlier this week, star striker Robert Lewandowski publicly called on the club to sign three new players. 

The Sane transfer had looked close to completion, with Kicker reporting last week that terms had been agreed on a €100 million deal. 

“The transfer will now have to be reassessed,” the magazine wrote.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie