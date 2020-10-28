Female inter-county players spending up to €200 per week on fuel costs to get to training

THE WOMEN’S GAELIC Players Association (WGPA) believes the levels of commitment shown by female inter-county players are increasingly unsustainable, following the release of a new report.

As part of the ‘Levelling The Field’ study, 534 members completed an online survey about their experiences earlier this year — prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the largest research of its kind since 2014.

The findings show that female players face major challenges in relation to minimal standards, travel expenses and equitable funding, which include:

5 to 6 training days per week

3.7 hours contact time on a training day (including travel)

74% are so tired from the mental demands that they struggle to work/study

80km average round trip to training to over three group sessions per week

93% of players not in receipt of any travel expenses

Up to €200 per week spent on fuel costs to accommodate training

77% of players pay towards their own physio services

69% of players pay towards their own gym fees

55% pay for their own medical treatments

34% take part in marketing and promotional activity linked to their sport; of these

65% do not receive any compensation

The statistics are comparable to the time that male players spend training (as reported in the most recent ESRI report) — female and male players train on 5.6 v 6.1 days per week for 2.7 and 2.9 hours respectively.

The extent of travelling involved is a serious issue for some. Individual case studios show players recording over 1,500 miles per month, with none of the expenses covered.

Source: WGPA

Recommendations to help female players arising from the report, include lobbying government to increase funding for female players through the grants scheme to achieve more equitable balance in comparison to male counterparts, the introduction of a practical player expenses model by identifying and implementing collaborative funding solutions, and progress on minimum standards, via squad charter, rate cards and injury funds.

Devising best practice for supporting high performance players through all of their sporting commitments, and one player’s voice, with the integration of the male and female playing bodies, to act as a leading advocate on equality in Gaelic Games are also suggested.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“These findings clearly demonstrate the increasingly unsustainable demands of the female inter-county games,” said WGPA Chairperson Maria Kinsella.

“We fully appreciate there are no short term solutions to a lot of the issues identified and on the back of a trying year, it will be a challenge for us all to ensure that the interests of female players remain on the agenda as we rebuild. We look forward to working with our partners and players to achieve the aims outlined.”

Former Cork All-Star Aoife Murray added: “There has been significant conversation and

concentration on female sport in the last number of years, in particular with the new

Women In Sport policy from Sport Ireland and the 20×20 campaign, which came to a close last week.

It’s now time to build on this momentum and ensure that practical steps are taken to work towards equality in Gaelic Games.”

Dublin captain Sinead Aherne agrees: “For all the challenges, players continue to love playing for their county and representing their clubs and families on the biggest stage. All players are seeking is an equality of opportunity, an equal footing to allow us to perform to the best of our potential.

“Enhanced investment will lead to higher standards for players, a better quality product which is more attractive to supporters and sponsors alike and ultimately, the continued growth of our games.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!