Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Hamilton puts a ribbon on F1 season with wire-to-wire Abu Dhabi win

Hamilton’s 11th win of the season hailed as ‘an absolute masterclass’.

By AFP Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 4:53 PM
36 minutes ago 506 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4914020
Hamilton: win number 84 of a stellar career.
Image: AP/PA Images
Hamilton: win number 84 of a stellar career.
Hamilton: win number 84 of a stellar career.
Image: AP/PA Images

LEWIS HAMILTON CONFIRMED his title-winning supremacy when he claimed his 11th win of the campaign at the season-ending ‘twilight’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Starting from a record 88th pole position, the 34-year-old Briton was unchallenged from lights to flag as he cruised to an untroubled triumph 16 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who faced a post-race investigation for fuel irregularities.

The six-times world champion’s success extended his points-scoring run to a record-equalling 33 races, matching his own record, and brought him his 50th victory from pole position.

“That was an absolute masterclass,” Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington told him on team radio. “You didn’t even break into a sweat!”

The winner, who secured title number six with two races to go in Texas last month replied: “I can assure you, I am definitely sweating.”

His fifth win at the Yas Marina circuit drew him level with Ayrton Senna in claiming a 19th start-to-finish triumph.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who had started from the back of the grid after taking a new engine, came home fourth ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari and Alex Albon in the second Red Bull.

The race was preceded by drama for Ferrari when Leclerc’s car was discovered, during a pit-lane inspection, to have a fuel irregularity that revealed “significant discrepancies” and required a planned post-race stewards investigation.

