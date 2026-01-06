Lewis Temple departs Shelbourne for Bolton Wanderers

LEWIS TEMPLE has transferred from Shelbourne to Bolton Wanderers on a deal which will run until June 2028.

Announcing the move today, the League One outfit say Lewis has signed for an undisclosed fee with the potential option of a further 12 months on his contract.

The central defender last played in December in the group stage of the Europa Conference League, coming off the bench against both Crystal Palace and Slovenian side NK Celje. Temple started his football career with his home club Bray Wanderers before progressing through the youth ranks at Shelbourne.

The 20-year-old will be joining a club which Shelbourne boss Joey O’Brien previously played for.

“I’ve actually had a couple of conversations with him (O’Brien) about it,” Temple told the Bolton Wanderers website. “Obviously, he was at Bolton for years, since he was young. It’s great to have the likes of Damien Duff and Joey O’Brien, who have seen it all.

Advertisement

“They’ve played in the Premier League, they’ve had great careers themselves, and to have them here (at Shelbourne) for the last three or four years, I’ve been like a sponge around them, just trying to absorb anything I can off them.

“I think, especially when you’re over in Ireland as a young player, all you look at is wanting to go and play over in England. It’s what you watch on the telly. It’s like a dream as a young player and to get here now to play for Bolton, such a big club, I’m excited.”

Shelbourne FC can confirm that Lewis Temple has completed a move from the Reds to Bolton Wanderers FC.



Everyone at the club thanks Lewis for his efforts in Red and we wish him the best of luck for the future. #DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/Wbuhabn3Kl — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) January 6, 2026

Shelbourne have also announced the news of Temple’s departure.

“Shelbourne FC can confirm that Lewis Temple has completed a move from the Reds to Bolton Wanderers FC.

“Everyone at the club thanks Lewis for his efforts in Red, and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Waterford FC are excited to announce the signing of Canadian midfielder Jordan Faria, ahead of the 2026 League of Ireland season ✍



Welcome to the Blues, Jordan 🤝



Read more 👉 https://t.co/6tdR5WWwkY#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/yzLkljVFEo — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) January 6, 2026

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, Waterford FC have announced the signing of Canadian midfielder Jordan Faria, ahead of the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old comes to the RSC having made 140 senior appearances across the USL in America and the Canadian Premier League. Faria came up through the Toronto FC Academy and made his senior competitive debut for the club’s reserve side in 2018 before signing his first professional deal with the club later that summer.

After three years with Toronto’s reserves, he went on to sign for York United in the Canadian Premier League, before moving to Finnish side MuSa for the 2022 campaign. Faria returned to Toronto in 2023 and made his MLS debut for the first team against Austin FC.

He returned to the Canadian Premier League in December 2023, signing with Valour FC for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Faria said after signing for Waterford. “For me, it’s a surreal experience to be playing in Europe; it has been a dream of mine since I was young. I’m grateful for the opportunity and belief from the club, and I’m excited to work with Jon and the rest of my teammates here at Waterford.”