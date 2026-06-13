Dublin, Kerry and Galway clinch home advantage in ladies football championship

TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

Dublin 2-13 Donegal 0-5

Kerry 1-19 Kildare 0-8

Galway 4-20 Tyrone 2-7

Waterford v Cork, 7.30pm

NIAMH HETHERTON AND Caoimhe O’Connor struck second-half goals as defending champions Dublin booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals with a commanding group stage triumph over Donegal in Parnell Park.

Dublin led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break and kicked for home early in the second half, the raiding Hetherton firing home her third goal in just two games off a fast-paced attack.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Dublin had put the game out of Donegal’s reach by the final quarter, Jodi Egan’s point making it 1-10 to 0-4.

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Orlagh Nolan added three points without reply before the industrious O’Connor was on hand to drill home another Dublin goal on the hour mark, ensuring Dublin comfortably claimed top spot in Group 3, as well as a home fixture in the last-eight of the All-Ireland series.

Defeat means that Kildare's championship will hinge on next weekend's meeting with Tipperary. George Dawson / INPHO George Dawson / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry also secured a home quarter-final with a convincing victory over Kildare at Cedral St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Emma Costello was magnificent in a superb Kerry performance where Danielle O’Leary finished with 1-3.

The Kingdom were in control for long periods and produced an efficient display that saw them build a commanding lead before comfortably seeing out the contest.

Defeat means Kildare must now face Tipperary next weekend in a bid to reach the last eight and avoid a relegation play-off.

Meanwhile in Tuam, Galway followed up their opening-round victory over Meath with an emphatic 19 point-victory over Tyrone.

The result sees the Tribeswomen also book their place in a home quarter-final, while Tyrone must defeat Meath in their final group game to progress and avoid the relegation play-offs.

– Daire Walsh, Dan Kearney and Eanna O’Reilly