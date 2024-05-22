How are teams shaping up as the All-Ireland championship picture becomes clearer?

THE LGFA ALL-IRELAND senior championship picture is now clearer after the remaining provincial finals over the weekend.

Armagh regained the Ulster title after an extra-time win over Donegal in Clones, having recently been crowned Division 1 league champions.

And Kerry defeated Cork to reign supreme in Munster for the first time since 2017.

Following the conclusion of the provincial championships, here are the confirmed Senior groupings for the 2024 @TG4TV All-Ireland series



Elsewhere, Dublin previously kept their stranglehold on the Leinster championship, while Galway took the honours in Connacht.

The groups for the All-Ireland series are now set in stone. As before, it’s four groups of three with a provincial champion, runner-up and one other county in each.

It all kicks off on Saturday 8 June, with three rounds of group games to be played before quarter-finals (6/7 July), semi-finals (20 July) and the All-Ireland final in Croke Park on Sunday 4 August.

Will Dublin retain the Brendan Martin Cup or will we see new champions crowned?

Here’s a closer look at the groups.

Group 1: Armagh, Meath, Tipperary

Clodagh McCambridge lifting the Ulster title. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Armagh have lifted both of the trophies on offer to them so far this season, making a real statement of intent ahead of the All-Ireland race.

They have lost just one competitive game since Gregory McGonigle’s arrival: a league dead rubber against Dublin in which they fielded a significantly weakened team.

Aimee Mackin has long been their main scoring star, but there’s concern for the sharpshooter after she was forced off through injury at the weekend. Her sister and Melbourne AFLW team-mate, Blaithin, is yet to feature in 2024 owing to a knee setback.

Lauren McConville, Niamh Henderson and Kelly Mallon are among others to have impressed, while 39-year-old dual star Caroline O’Hanlon is at her brilliant best pulling the strings.

Meath, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their heavy Leinster final defeat.

The 2021 and 2022 All-Ireland champions had a decent league campaign under new manager Shane McCormack, while they cleared the necessary provincial hurdles to reach the final, but they were utterly dominated by Dublin in Croke Park on a day to forget.

The game was over as a contest at half time: 2-8 to 0-2, with the Royals held scoreless from the 12th minute. Emma Duggan was one of their only bright sparks, but she was still sub-par by her standards.

Emma Duggan. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The absence of Vikki Wall, who is focusing on Sevens rugby, was more notable than ever. There has been quite a lot of turnover, but they still have some top players in the likes of Maire O’Shaughnessy, Mary Kate Lynch and Aoibhin Cleary.

Their meeting with Armagh should be interesting, as McCormack faces his former side.

Tipperary are the third team in the group. They would have been targeting promotion from Division 2 in the league but finished mid-table. They were well beaten by Kerry in Munster, but ran Cork to the minimum.

Two tough games lie ahead for Peter Creedon’s side, but with a player of Aishling Moloney’s calibre, they always have a chance.

Group 2: Kerry, Donegal, Waterford

Kerry will be pleased with their Munster victory — and their response to finishing runners-up to Armagh in the league.

Emma Dineen scored two goals and Danielle O’Leary kicked a whopping 0-10 (one free) against Cork on Saturday. Two other mainstays, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Niamh Carmody, also got on the scoresheet but it was positive to see others taking on the mantle.

Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side finished second best in championship in 2022 and 2023, so they’ll be looking to learn from those shortcomings and make it third time lucky. They have a tricky group to navigate first.

Kerry joint managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Donegal will be disappointed with their league campaign, failing to secure promotion back to Division 1, but they’ll take heart from their Ulster final showing.

Their defensive set-up caused problems for Armagh and a late rally sent the game to extra-time. It’s all change for the Tír Chonaill with John McNulty succeeding the long-serving Maxi Curran at the helm and key trio Geraldine McLaughlin, Yvonne Bonner and Karen Guthrie absent.

With Niamh McLaughlin and Katy Herron among those leading the charge, they’re coming in under the radar and looking to make a championship splash.

Waterford are arguably the strongest third seeds. They have produced some big results of late and can beat anyone on their day, but often lack consistency.

If the Déise are to reach the quarter-finals, they’ll need to find that. Division 1 survival was a major boost, now Pat Sullivan’s side must build on it.

Group 3: Galway, Cork, Laois

Galway recovered from league relegation with success in Connacht. It was a major boost for Daniel Moynihan’s side after a difficult start to the year.

Galway beat Mayo in the Connacht final. Connacht LGFA. Connacht LGFA.

They have one of the strongest panels in the country on paper and have been there or thereabouts in recent years, but are yet to make that significant breakthrough.

They’re backboned by the All-Ireland club winning Kilkerrin-Clonberne contingent and they will be key if Galway are to figure prominently later this summer. The Ward twins, Nicola and Louise, Olivia Divilly and Megan Glynn will be among those driving it on.

Cork were also relegated for the first time since 2003. It was a hammer blow for Shane Ronayne’s side as they learn to live without Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, Roisin Phelan and others. Younger players have stepped up in their absence, but this is going to be a difficult rebuild.

They did show well in the Munster championship, defeating Waterford and Tipperary to stop the rot, but Kerry had their number. Opportunity lies ahead in this group: the Rebels should take care of Laois, while anything could happen between them and Galway, as we have seen through the years.

Laois have had a difficult season this far. The 2022 All-Ireland intermediate champions endured a torrid league campaign.

They were relegated to Division 3 after mustering one solitary point, while they shipped defeats to Dublin, Meath and Kildare in Leinster. They showed glimpses of promise against the Lilywhites so will take confidence from that, but staying senior will be their main aim. Mo Nerney is their standout star.

Group 4: Dublin, Mayo, Kildare

Dublin are in a good place after another strong Leinster campaign, with some of their big guns back on board. The defending All-Ireland champions blitzed Meath, Kildare and Laois en route to glory, but Mick Bohan’s side will be eying bigger things.

Sinead Goldrick and Lauren Magee in action for Dublin. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Sinéad Goldrick’s return is huge, while Jennifer Dunne, Olwen Carey and Nicole Owens are among others back on board. Their experience and winning mentality will be crucial over the coming weeks.

Mayo, meanwhile, have had an encouraging start to life under Liam McHale. They comfortably retained their Division 1 status, and were only narrowly beaten in the Connacht final.

They have dealt well with the loss of a hefty contingent to the AFLW in recent seasons, and have some excellent young players coming through. They’ll relish facing the Dubs and setting out their stall, while Kildare will provide another stern test.

The 2023 All-Ireland intermediate champions continued their winning ways early in the year, putting off-field issues to one side and securing promotion to Division 1 after an unbeaten league campaign.

Diane O’Hora’s side were pegged back by Dublin and Meath in Leinster as they got a senior championship baptism of fire, but they will learn fast.

Roisin Byrne’s injury pre-Dublin was a blow, her return would be a major boost.

Meanwhile, the intermediate and junior championships get underway on Sunday, 2 June. Here’s how the groups are shaping up:

Intermediate

Group 1: Down, Westmeath, Cavan.

Group 2: Clare, Monaghan, Offaly.

Group 3: Wexford, Roscommon, Antrim.

Group 4: Leitrim, Wicklow, Tyrone.

Junior

Group A: London, Sligo, Fermanagh, Derry, Carlow.

Group B: Kilkenny, Louth, Limerick, Longford.