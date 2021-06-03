All-Ireland champions Dublin to open five-in-a-row bid against Tyrone as fixtures confirmed

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin will open their five-in-a-row bid against Tyrone, after the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football senior championship fixtures were announced today.

Dublin celebrate their 2020 All-Ireland win. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2020 finalists Cork – last winners in 2016 – will face last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath in the opening round, which takes place on 10 July as the championship kicks off.

In Group A – the only four-team group – 2020 semi-finalists Armagh open their campaign against Ulster neighbours Monaghan, while Cavan face Mayo, both under the watchful eyes of new managment in Gerry Moane and Michael Moyles respectively.

In Group B, it’s Cork v Meath on day one, with Declan Carr’s Tipperary waiting in the wings, while Waterford join Dublin and Tyrone in Group C. Group D is certainly an eye-catching one, with Galway and Kerry going head-to-head in the opener, and Maxi Curran’s Donegal also in the pool.

The top two teams emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with the semi-finals pencilled in for 14 August, and the final set for Croke Park on Sunday, 5 September.

Fixtures and details of the TG4 intermediate and junior championship competitions have also been announced, and you can read below.

The 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues continue this weekend as we hit the business end of the group stages.

Division 1 semi-finals are set for 12 June, with the decider in Croke Park on the 26th (and among the trial events for the return of spectators to Irish sport).

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Fixtures

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo

Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath

Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford

Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal

ROUND 1 – 10 JULY

Group 1

Armagh v Monaghan

Cavan v Mayo

Group 2

Cork v Meath

Group 3

Dublin v Tyrone

Group 4

Galway v Kerry

ROUND 2 – 17 JULY

Group 1

Monaghan v Mayo

Armagh v Cavan

Group 2

Cork v Tipperary

Group 3

Dublin v Waterford

Group 4

Donegal v Galway

ROUND 3 – 24 JULY

Group 1

Monaghan v Cavan

Armagh v Mayo

Group 2

Tipperary v Meath

Group 3

Tyrone v Waterford

Group 4

Kerry v Donegal

QUARTER-FINALS – 31 JULY / 1 AUGUST / 2 AUGUST

QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2

QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3

QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4

QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1

SEMI-FINALS – 14 AUGUST

SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2

SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4

FINAL – 5 September.

Intermediate and junior championship fixtures, in full, can be found here >