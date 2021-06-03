All-Ireland champions Dublin to open five-in-a-row bid against Tyrone as fixtures confirmed

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin will open their five-in-a-row bid against Tyrone, after the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football senior championship fixtures were announced today.
2020 finalists Cork – last winners in 2016 – will face last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath in the opening round, which takes place on 10 July as the championship kicks off.
In Group A – the only four-team group – 2020 semi-finalists Armagh open their campaign against Ulster neighbours Monaghan, while Cavan face Mayo, both under the watchful eyes of new managment in Gerry Moane and Michael Moyles respectively.
In Group B, it’s Cork v Meath on day one, with Declan Carr’s Tipperary waiting in the wings, while Waterford join Dublin and Tyrone in Group C. Group D is certainly an eye-catching one, with Galway and Kerry going head-to-head in the opener, and Maxi Curran’s Donegal also in the pool.
The top two teams emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with the semi-finals pencilled in for 14 August, and the final set for Croke Park on Sunday, 5 September.
Fixtures and details of the TG4 intermediate and junior championship competitions have also been announced, and you can read below.
2021 @TG4TV All-Ireland Championship fixtures revealed— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) June 3, 2021
Round 1 highlights include: @dublinladiesg v @TyroneLGFA, @CorkLGFA v @meathladiesMLGF and @ArmaghLGFA v @Monaghan_LGFA🏐#ProperFan@ConnachtLGFA @LeinsterLGFA @MunsterLGFA @UlsterLadies @SportTG4https://t.co/KMZ49sxctV
The 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues continue this weekend as we hit the business end of the group stages.
Division 1 semi-finals are set for 12 June, with the decider in Croke Park on the 26th (and among the trial events for the return of spectators to Irish sport).
2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Fixtures
Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo
Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath
Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford
Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal
ROUND 1 – 10 JULY
Group 1
- Armagh v Monaghan
- Cavan v Mayo
Group 2
- Cork v Meath
Group 3
- Dublin v Tyrone
Group 4
- Galway v Kerry
ROUND 2 – 17 JULY
Group 1
- Monaghan v Mayo
- Armagh v Cavan
Group 2
- Cork v Tipperary
Group 3
- Dublin v Waterford
Group 4
- Donegal v Galway
ROUND 3 – 24 JULY
Group 1
- Monaghan v Cavan
- Armagh v Mayo
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Group 2
- Tipperary v Meath
Group 3
- Tyrone v Waterford
Group 4
- Kerry v Donegal
QUARTER-FINALS – 31 JULY / 1 AUGUST / 2 AUGUST
QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2
QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3
QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4
QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1
SEMI-FINALS – 14 AUGUST
SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2
SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4
FINAL – 5 September.
Intermediate and junior championship fixtures, in full, can be found here >
COMMENTS