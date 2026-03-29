Last-gasp point keeps Meath safe in Division 1 – and relegates rivals Dublin in their place

Lidl LGFA National Football League Division 1 results

Kerry 2-10 Kildare 2-9

Dublin 2-8 Cork 1-6

Meath 0-11 Armagh 1-8

Waterford 2-12 Galway 2-10

MARION FARRELLY’S LAST-GASP point saved Meath’s Division 1 status and relegated rivals Dublin in their place.

The Royal County trailed Armagh for most of Sunday’s game and spent a large part of the afternoon sitting in the bottom two of the ‘live table’, but Farrelly’s point snatched a late draw which was enough to keep Meath up on seven points.

It meant that Dublin’s five-point win over Cork in Parnell Park wasn’t enough to beat the drop, and they’ll be joined in Division 2 next season by Kildare following the Lilywhites’ defeat to Kerry.

With the wind at their backs, Armagh took an early 0-4 to 0-2 lead over Meath, and then added the game’s opening goal when Kelly Mallon tried an ambitious shot from range and beat Aoibheann Corcoran with sheer power.

Armagh led by five at the break, but Meath came flying out of the blocks to start the second half with Rachel Casserly adding two points either side of a Farrelly score.

Meath substitute Meadhbh Byrne made an immediate impact by pointing to reduce the deficit to one, but Armagh replied with their first two scores of the half – frees from Mallon and Aimee Mackin.

Meath’s Ciara Smyth grabbed the next score of the game and a converted Emma Duggan free left one in it with time running out.

But there was enough time left for late drama, with Farrelly’s score securing the draw.

That result ensured Meath’s survival at Dublin’s expense, despite the Dubs’ five-point win over a Cork side whose place in the league final was already assured.

– Dubs down –

Goals from Michelle Davoren and Annabelle Timothy at Parnell Park weren’t enough to keep the 2023 and 2025 All-Ireland champions in the top flight.

Davoren and Timothy’s first-half goals opened up a convincing 2-5 to 0-4 buffer at the break, and despite there being no score in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, Dublin defender Niamh Crowley and Cork substitute Aimee Corcoran both went close to rattling the respective opposition nets.

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Dublin's Annabelle Timothy scores a goal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Midfielder Abbie O’Mahony and skipper Emma Cleary were also denied a three-pointer by Jackies custodian Abby Shiels as the Leesiders sought to step things up.

Cork were persistent in their attacking play, however, and the Munster outfit finally grabbed the maiden score of the second period when Katie Quirke coolly slotted a penalty past Shiels on the stroke of 50 minutes.

Dublin settled back into the contest with additional points from Carla Rowe (free) and Jodi Egan, but even though Timothy put the seal on their win after Abigail Ring and Quirke had registered scores for Cork, results elsewhere on Sunday mean the Metropolitans will be playing in Division 2 of the NFL in 202

– Kerry survive –

Kerry secured their Division 1 status for 2027 with a narrow victory over Kildare in a tense relegation decider at Manguard Plus GAA Centre of Excellence.

With both sides aware that a win would preserve their top-flight place, the contest was played with real intensity and carried a strong championship feel throughout.

Kerry's Eábha Ní Laighin comes up against Gillian Wheeler of Kildare. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Although Kildare made the brighter start, it was Kerry who got the game’s opening goal through Danielle O’Leary.

Aoife Rattigan hit back for Kildare, punishing a loose kickout to score a goal, although the Lilywhites lost captain Laoise Lenehan to a yellow card, they managed to keep their noses in front to lead by 1-7 to 1-5 at the interval.

Kerry emerged strongly after the break, with points from substitute Mary O’Connell, Siofra O’Shea and Niamh Ní Chonchúir pushing them into the lead before Kildare struck back through a well-taken Alannah Prizeman goal to regain the advantage.

Danielle O’Leary palmed home her second goal for Kerry, reacting quickest after her shot was saved, and it could have been even better but Kildare stopper Rachel Fennin produced an excellent save to deny Síofra O’Shea from the penalty spot.

A Rachel Dwyer point edged Kerry two in front once more – a pivotal score as it turned out – and although Rattigan responded with a late free, Kerry held their composure in the closing stages to secure a hard-earned 2-10 to 2-9 victory.

– Waterford take their chances –

Waterford closed out their Division 1 campaign with a hard-earned two-point win over Galway, edging a lively and competitive encounter in Leamybrien despite little riding on the outcome for either side.

With Galway already through to the league final against Cork and Waterford building towards the Munster Championship, both teams still served up an entertaining contest with Waterford’s clinical finishing, highlighted by two well-taken goals from Chloe Fennell and Lia Ní hÁrtá, proving the difference on the day.

– Reporting by Kieran Lynch, Daire Walsh, Dan Kearney and John Stack