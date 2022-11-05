All-Ireland champs Laois and Antrim the big winners as Teams of Championships awarded

THE 2022 TG4 Teams of the Junior and Intermediate Championships were awarded last night, with some of the country’s top ladies footballers recognised in Croke Park.

With the All-Star banquet to follow at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday 19 November — where the senior stars will be honoured – last night was all about the second and third tier.

All-Ireland champions Laois and Antrim led the way in the teams, which were announced in late September with the awards handed out at a function in HQ on Friday.

Laois, winners against Wexford in the all-Leinster intermediate final, had seven recipients in the intermediate selection: goalkeeper and Golden Glove winner Eimear Barry, Golden Boot holder Mo Nerney and All-Ireland final Player of the Match Aisling Donoher were joined by Rachel Williams, Ellen Healy, Laura-Marie Maher and Erone Fitzpatrick.

(Nerney is the only intermediate or junior player nominated for an All-Star.)

The runners-up had four players included, while there were three from Clare and one from Roscommon.

Antrim, crowned All-Ireland junior champions after a replay win over Ulster foes Fermanagh, had eight players recognised in the Junior 15; while the finalists had four, Carlow had two and there was one Limerick representative included.

The teams were selected by members of the LGFA’s All-Star committee.

“The TG4 All-Ireland Junior and Intermediate Championships produced some outstanding football this year,” LGFA President Mícheál Naughton said.

“We felt that it was only right and fitting to honour the contributions of Junior and Intermediate Championship players by naming Teams of the Championship in these grades.

“We did so in 2020 and the announcement of the Teams of the Championship revives memories of memorable summer fixtures.”

TG4 Junior Team of the Championship

1. Anna McCann – Antrim

2. Kristine Reidy – Limerick, 3. Aislinn McFarland – Antrim, 4. Niamh McIntosh – Antrim

5. Sarah McCarville – Fermanagh, 6. Saoirse Tennyson – Antrim, 7. Sarah O’Neill – Antrim

8. Lara Dahunsi – Antrim, 9. Aisling O’Brien – Fermanagh

10. Cathy Carey – Antrim, 11. Bláithín Bogue – Fermanagh, 12. Rachel Sawyer – Carlow

13. Sara Doyle – Carlow, 14. Orlaith Prenter – Antrim, 15. Eimear Smyth – Fermanagh

TG4 Intermediate Team of the Championship

1. Eimear Barry – Laois

2. Sarah Harding Kenny – Wexford, 3. Aisling Donoher – Laois, 4. Tara Kelly – Clare

5. Rachel Williams – Laois, 6. Róisín Murphy – Wexford, 7. Ellen Healy – Laois

8. Aisling Reidy – Clare, 9. Laura Fleming – Roscommon

10. Caitríona Murray – Wexford, 11. Laura-Marie Maher – Laois, 12. Erone Fitzpatrick – Laois

13. Mo Nerney – Laois, 14. Aisling Murphy – Wexford, 15. Fidelma Marrinan – Clare.