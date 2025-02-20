Shamrock Rovers confirm departure of midfielder Liam Burt

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the termination of Liam Burt’s contract by mutual agreement.

Midfielder Burt, 26, spent last season on loan at Shelbourne, playing an important role in their League of Ireland Premier Division title success.

Burt made 31 appearances for Damien Duff’s side in 2024, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Glasgow man Burt had joined Rovers from arch-rivals Bohemians a year earlier but found his game-time limited during The Hoops’ most recent title-winning campaign, featuring in less than half of Rovers’ league games in 2023.

“Shamrock Rovers FC confirms the termination of midfielder Liam Burt’s contract by mutual agreement,” read a Rovers statement on Thursday morning. “Burt signed for the Hoops ahead of the 2023 season, making 16 appearances, before spending the 2024 season on loan at Shelbourne. The club wishes Liam well in his future career.”

Glasgow native Burt joined Rangers’ academy after being released as a youth player by Celtic in 2014. After loan spells at Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic, the Scotland U21 international rejoined Celtic as a senior player in 2019 but again failed to make the breakthrough at Parkhead.

He subsequently moved to Bohemians where he spent two seasons, across which he scored 17 goals in 74 appearances in all competitions before moving to Rovers in 2023.