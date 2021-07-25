Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jegou bounces back from nightmare first run to qualify for canoe slalom semi-finals

He has progressed despite finding himself bottom of the rankings after the first run.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 8:17 AM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LIAM JEGOU TODAY recovered from a poor first run to qualify for the semi finals of the canoe slalom. 

Jegou missed the 19th gate of his first run, and picked up a 50-second time penalty as a result that left him the lowest-ranked of the 18 canoeists in the field. The top 15 progressed to the semi-finals. 

“A shaky start, I’ll call it,” was how it was described  by Canoeing Ireland Performance Director, Jon Mackey. 

The second run offered a reprieve, and Jegou made the most of it, coming home in 104.40 seconds, with just a two-second time penalty. That placed him ninth in the second run and 11th overall. 

Jegou’s semi-final will take place on Monday.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

