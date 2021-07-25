Jegou bounces back from nightmare first run to qualify for canoe slalom semi-finals

LIAM JEGOU TODAY recovered from a poor first run to qualify for the semi finals of the canoe slalom.

Jegou missed the 19th gate of his first run, and picked up a 50-second time penalty as a result that left him the lowest-ranked of the 18 canoeists in the field. The top 15 progressed to the semi-finals.

“A shaky start, I’ll call it,” was how it was described by Canoeing Ireland Performance Director, Jon Mackey.

The second run offered a reprieve, and Jegou made the most of it, coming home in 104.40 seconds, with just a two-second time penalty. That placed him ninth in the second run and 11th overall.

Jegou’s semi-final will take place on Monday.