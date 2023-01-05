'I had to wear a leg brace and almost learn to walk again' - Kerrigan on ACL rehab at Como

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 star Liam Kerrigan has shared an update on his ACL rehabilitation at Italian Serie B side Como 1907.

The 22-year-old suffered the devastating injury during club training in September, and subsequently missed the Ireland U21′s European Championship play-off loss to Isreal.

Kerrigan had joined Como from UCD in July, and he scored on his Serie B debut against Pisa.

Three months into his journey back to full fitness, the Sligo attacker has explained how he had to wear a leg brace and “almost learn to walk again”.

He is now back running, and looking forward to his full return.

“I love the feeling of running again, but I know the journey is still long,” Kerrigan said, as quoted on the club’s official Instagram page.

“So far, I’m currently 13 weeks into my rehab, and everything is going well. It’s been challenging, but I have a great team around me, which has helped.

“The first couple of weeks was probably the toughest. I had to wear a leg brace and almost learned to walk again. Then I worked in the swimming pool a lot to help ease back into moving the joint again.

“Return to running was the best feeling, but I’m not going to rush it; these things take time.”

“I miss playing so much, and it’s been tough on the sidelines, but I cannot wait to get back out there and help the team as soon as possible,” he added.

“Forza Como.”