Sunday 21 August 2022
Liam Kerrigan scores on Serie B debut but Como denied by 90th-minute equaliser

Aaron Connolly also got minutes as a late sub in Venezia’s win over Sudtirol.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 9:52 PM
LIAM KERRIGAN CAME off the bench to score the first goal of his Serie B career for Como on Sunday evening.

The Ireland U21 international was introduced for his league debut for the final 23 minutes of Como’s visit to Pisa, and looked to have scored the winner when he struck at the back post on 77 minutes.

But Pisa’s own supersub, Ernesto Torregrossa, scored a last-gasp equaliser in the 90th minute to deny Kerrigan and Como and ensure it finished all square.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s Serie B action, Aaron Connolly was introduced as a 78th-minute substitute as Venezia picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 win away to Sudtirol.

