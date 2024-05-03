Liam Scales agrees new four-year deal with Celtic

LIAM SCALES HAS agreed a new four-year contract which will see him remain at Celtic until 2028.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 40 appearances to date across all competitions this season, with one goal to his name in a 2-0 win over Livingston.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old joined Celtic in August 2021 from Shamrock Rovers and made his debut in a League Cup tie at home to Raith Rovers the following month.

In that 2021/22 season, he made 13 appearances and scored two goals. The following campaign, the Ireland defender spent a season on loan at Aberdeen before returning to Parkhead in the summer.

And this season, he has played his part in the Hoops’ bid for silverware, while he’s also now gained three caps.

“I am delighted to agree this new contract and commit my future to Celtic,” said Scales.

“I have really enjoyed working under the gaffer, and with such a great group of players this year and I look forward to doing so again in the coming seasons.

“I love being part of this great club and I want to do all I can to contribute to Celtic and bring our fans as much success as we can.”