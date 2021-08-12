'It is frightening but so far we have been lucky' - Preparing for All-Ireland final in Covid time

ROSCOMMON U20 FOOTBALL manager Liam Tully says the majority of his side is fully vaccinated ahead of their All-Ireland final showdown with Offaly on Sunday.

Tully’s charges booked their place in the decider on the back of a stunning comeback win over Down having previously captured the Connacht title after defeating Mayo.

The All-Ireland U20 final was originally billed as a double-header with the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone. However, that final-four clash has been postponed to 4 September due to a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad.

Tyrone join-manager Brian Dooher has since cast further doubt on the game, saying that his team may be unable to fulfill the refixed tie as only half of the panel are able to train at present.

The Ladies All-Ireland senior semi-final between Cork and Meath will now slot in for a late afternoon throw-in to follow the U21 showpiece at 1.30pm.

Tully explains that protecting players from the Covid-19 virus is challenging to manage but says that his side has been safe so far.

“The majority of them [Roscommon players] are vaccinated,” he replies when asked if the Tyrone situation caused any worry in the Roscommon camp.

“Well, maybe a few off the second one, but we worked hard on that. They’re a great group of lads for minding themselves. We did have a number of problems and that’s normal and honesty, for me, was key to this.

“We spoke to them on many occasions in relation to it that if they felt they were, if they hear of anybody that may have been a close contact and just put themselves in caution, talk to us and we’ll work with them and that was key.

“We were lucky on a few occasions, like everyone, to come out the right side of it so far, and it is frightening. It absolutely is frightening. We all think, ‘Sure we’re not going to get it’ but so far we have been lucky and they have been really good. They have been really, really good.”

