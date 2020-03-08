Galway return to top of Division 1 table as Dublin ease relegation worries

GALWAY ARE BACK on top of the Lidl National Football League Division One table after Roisín Leonard led them past Tipperary in Tuam Stadium, shortly after Cork stumbled against Donegal in Ballyshannon.

Elsewhere, Dublin eased their relegation concerns with a come-from-behind win away to Waterford, while Mayo kept pace with the leaders following their convincing home win over Westmeath.

Galway raced into a 0-03 to 0-00 lead early on with Fabienne Cooney, Ailbhe Davoren and Andrea Trill on target. They were four clear at half time, while a penalty from Roisín Leonard in the 37th minute made sure of the 1-12 to 0-04 win for Tim Rabbitt’s side.

In the North West, goals from Amy Boyle Carr and Geraldine McLaughlin saw Donegal recover from last week’s loss against Westmeath as they inflicted a first loss of the season on Cork, who slip into second place on scoring difference.

Orla Finn kicked six points for Ephie Fitzgerald’s side, but they were edged throughout by a hungrier Donegal side, who climbed out of the relegation slot with this 2-6 to 0-8 win.

In Dungarvan TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin stormed back from seven points down to deny Waterford with goals from Siobhan Woods, Noelle Healy, Carla Rowe and Sinead Aherne key to this 4-5 to 0-13 win.

Five Kellyann Hogan frees and three Roisin Tobin points left the hosts 0-12 to 2-2 ahead after 40 minutes before Bohan’s side struck 2-3 without reply to pick up their second win of the competition.

Elsewhere, an outstanding performance from Rachel Kearns propelled Mayo to a 0-10 to 2-00 victory over Westmeath in Swinford.

Lucy McCartan and Leona Archibold hit the net for Sean Finengan’s side, but Mayo were always in control against the Leinster outfit and are firmly in contention for a spot in the decider now.

Meanwhile in Division Two, Kerry are one point away from reaching the second-tier final after they claimed a fifth straight win against Monaghan.

A penalty from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh had Kerry in control at the interval, but Monaghan turned the game in their favour thanks to goals from Rosemary Courtney and Ellen McCarron. Niamh Carmody reclaimed the lead for Kerry, while Andrea Murphy made sure of the 3-10 to 2-9 win with a third for the Kingdom.

Meath climbed into second place in the table after Monaghan’s defeat, and the Royal’s were delighted to edge past Armagh on a 1-21 to 3-5 scoreline at the Athletic Grounds.

Aisling Maguire’s six points and a 1-3 haul from Roisin O’Keeffe helped Cavan to a 1-13 to 1-9 win against Clare in Doonbeg, while Tyrone are still in the hunt too after their comprehensive 4-17 to 0-3 win over Wexford.

In Division Three, Kildare guaranteed themselves a spot in the final after their 0-13 to 0-8 win over Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park. The win gives Kildare a six-point lead over Roscommon in the standings, and with a three-way tie impossible, Kildare’s head-to-head record will see them through in the event of a two-way tie.

Down are favourites to join them but they dropped their first points of the competition in an 0-11 to 0-11 draw with Wicklow. A win next week against Laois will see them reach the final.

Sligo needs wins badly if they are to stay in the third tier after their slumped to a fifth straight loss, with Longford taking a 0-12 to 0-10 win from Collooney, while Laois claimed a second win from three games in their 0-15 to 2-7 win against Fermanagh.

And in Division Four there were wins for Carlow, Leitrim and Louth against Antrim, Limerick and Derry respectively.

ROUND 5 RESULTS

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Donegal 2-06 Cork 0-08

Galway 1-12 Tipperary 0-04

Mayo 0-10 Westmeath 2-00

Waterford 0-13 Dublin 4-05

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Kerry 3-10 Monaghan 2-09

Clare 1-09 Cavan 1-13

Tyrone 4-17 Wexford 0-03

Armagh 3-05 Meath 1-21

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Down 0-11 Wicklow 0-11

Roscommon 0-08 Kildare 0-13

Sligo 0-10 Longford 0-12

Laois 0-15 Fermanagh 2-07

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Carlow 5-09 Antrim 1-08

Leitrim 4-13 Limerick 1-06

Derry 0-03 Louth 1-18