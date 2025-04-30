O'Neill inspires Clare to reach Munster U20 semi-final and knock out Limerick

Clare 0-27

Limerick 1-20

Tom Clancy reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

JACK O’NEILL’S SUBLIME six points were arguably the difference as Clare defeated Limerick in a what was effectively a Munster U20 hurling Championship quarter-final.

Knowing the winner of this round-five clash would progress, there was tension aplenty at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, however, Clare showed greater composure as 15 wides from Limerick contributed to them being dumped out of the competition.

Cork will now host Clare in next weeks semi-final, as O’Neill and Hegarty pointed the way to victory.

They were part of a stunning seventeen first half-points for Clare, who had threats all over. In defence, their keeper Mark Sheedy was in quality form, twice denying Limerick a goal in the opening half, as well as easily finding runners from puckouts to create a plethora of scoring opportunities for his forwards.

While Evan Loftus’ Limerick did revive themselves during the contest, they trailed by as many as nine before half-time. They would never get closer than two points and were unable to build on a third quarter-goal from Robert O’Farrell.

They exit the competition with one win, over Tipperary, and a draw with Waterford. Clare well relish a meeting with Cork, having tied with the Rebels back in the opening round.

Trailing 0-17 to 0-8 nearing half-time, Limerick hit five in a row, only the second time in the contest they had put a run of more than just a point together. Mark O’Brien, Dara Ferland and Hugh Flanagan were key to this run. In between, Sheedy saved a bullet from O’Farrell.

Limerick were back to two when the Kildimo Pallaskenry man tucked home a 43rd minute goal, but Clare had the reply, through Michael Collins – within just a few seconds.

Punishing Limerick with frees for most of the evening, Fred Hegarty passed the baton to clubmate James Hegarty late on, who arrowed over a free and a 65 to kill off the contest.

Scorers for Clare: Fred Hegarty 0-7 (all frees); Jack O’Neill 0-6; James Organ; Seán Boyce 0-3 each; Diarmuid Stritch, Michael Collins, James Hegarty (1 free, 1 ’65) 0-2 each; Eoin McMahon; Ronan Kilroy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Mark O’Brien 0-10 (0-8 frees, 0-1 ‘65); Robert O’Farrell 1-1; Dara Ferland, Hugh Flangan, Ruairí O’Connor 0-2 each; Fintan Fitzgerald, Robert O’Farrell, Diarmaid Hurley 0-1 each.

Clare

Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); Eoghan Gunning (Broadford), John Cahill (Clooney-Quin), Joe Casey (Kilmaley); Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), James Hegarty (Inagh Kilnamona), Eoin McMahon (St. Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); Robert Loftus (Éire Óg Ennis), Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin); Ronan Kilroy (Banner), Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), James Organ (Corofin); Sean Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills), Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), Michael Collins (Clonlara)

Subs

Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea) for Loftus (half-time); Liam Crotty (Scariff) for Organ (41); Tadhg Lohan (Cratloe) for Hegarty (56); Fiachra Ó Braoin (Sixmilebridge) for McMahon (60).

Limerick

Fionn O’Brien (Bruree); John Murray (Patrickswell), Sean Casey (Bruff), Dan Scully (Dromin-Athlacca); Jack Cosgrave (Ahane), Aidan O’Connell (Doon), Darragh Langan (Monaleen); Sean Duff (Mungret St Paul’s), James Finn (Na Piarsaigh); Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen), Dara Ferland (Monaleen), Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane); Mark O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s), Robert O’Farrell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Fintan Fitzgerald (Capt, Mungret St Paul’s).

Subs

Diarmaid Hurley (Newcastle West) for O’Connell (33); Tadhg Boddy (Dromin Athlacca) for Duff (40); Ruairi Ó’Connor (Feenagh Kilmeedy) for Finn (45); Donal Coughlan (Doon) for O’Brien (59).

Referee: Nicky O’Toole (Waterford)