Afternoon all. The Leinster SHC kicked things off last night in Croke Park and now attention turns to Thurles as Clare and Limerick clash in the Munster SHC opener.

It’s been well documented the first choice players Clare are missing (Peter Duggan, John Conlon, Colm Galvin and Podge Collins), increasing the pressure on the likes of Shane O’Donnell and Tony Kelly to provide the scores.

Limerick are not within injury worries of their own. John Kiely is down two members of his All-Ireland winning full-back line in Richie English and Mike Casey, but the Treaty are still strong favourites to prevail.

Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

4. Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

7. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. David McInerney (Tulla – captain)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

11. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

12. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

14. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)