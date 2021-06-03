BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Advertisement

Limerick hand debut to teenage defender as they make seven changes for Cork game

The Gaelic Grounds hosts Saturday night’s match.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 9:39 PM
44 minutes ago 1,907 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5457485
Colin Coughlan in action for the Limerick U20 side last December.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Colin Coughlan in action for the Limerick U20 side last December.
Colin Coughlan in action for the Limerick U20 side last December.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

LIMERICK HAVE HANDED a senior hurling debut to teenager Colin Coughlan for Saturday’s hurling league clash against Cork.

Coughlan’s introduction is one of seven changes from Limerick’s last outing against Waterford.

There’s a first start of the year in goal for Kilmallock’s Barry Hennessy with Barry Nash and Diarmaid Byrnes introduced to the defence.

William O’Donoghue is drafted in at midfield while David Dempsey and Pat Ryan come into the attack.

Throw-in on Saturday night is 7.15pm.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Richie English (Doon), 3. Sean Finn (Bruff), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Pat Ryan (Doon), 14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

22. Barry Murphy (Doon)

23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

25. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie