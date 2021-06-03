Limerick hand debut to teenage defender as they make seven changes for Cork game

Colin Coughlan in action for the Limerick U20 side last December.

Colin Coughlan in action for the Limerick U20 side last December.

LIMERICK HAVE HANDED a senior hurling debut to teenager Colin Coughlan for Saturday’s hurling league clash against Cork.

Coughlan’s introduction is one of seven changes from Limerick’s last outing against Waterford.

There’s a first start of the year in goal for Kilmallock’s Barry Hennessy with Barry Nash and Diarmaid Byrnes introduced to the defence.

William O’Donoghue is drafted in at midfield while David Dempsey and Pat Ryan come into the attack.

Throw-in on Saturday night is 7.15pm.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Richie English (Doon), 3. Sean Finn (Bruff), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Pat Ryan (Doon), 14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

22. Barry Murphy (Doon)

23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

24. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)

25. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!