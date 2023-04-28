O'Neill named in Limerick team, Cork hand out first senior champ starts to duo

LIMERICK HAVE NAMED Declan Hannon and Cathal O’Neill in their starting team for tomorrow night’s Munster hurling championship clash with Clare.

Hannon was reported to be set for a month on the sidelines after limping off with injury against Waterford last Sunday, but was named at number six in the Limerick team that was announced last night. The starting side revealed also included O’Neill at wing-forward with Gearoid Hegarty, sent-off against the Deise, listed among the subs.

Cork, who face their Munster championship opener on Sunday against Waterford, have handed first senior championship starts to wing-back Tommy O’Connell and midfielder Brian Roche. Darragh Fitzgibbon returns at midfield, while the forward line is spearheaded by the experienced trio of Seamus Harnedy, Conor Lehane and Patrick Horgan. The subs list includes the forward pair of Robbie O’Flynn and Shane Kingston.

Davy Fitzgerald has announced his Waterford side as they seek to bounce back from their loss to Limerick. Tadhg De Búrca is ruled out after being hit with another injury setback, Tom Barron drafted in to start in the half-back line instead.

The weekend’s Munster championship action sees Limerick take on Clare on Saturday night in the Gaelic Grounds at 7pm, while Cork face Waterford on Sunday afternoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.

Limerick Senior Hurling Team for Round 2 of Munster Championship v Clare in TUS Gaelic Grounds

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Willian O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Mike Casey (Na Piarsiagh)

19. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

20. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

21. Richie English (Doon)

22. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

23. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

24. Barry Murphy (Doon)

25. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

26. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

The Cork Senior Hurling team to play Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2 has been announced

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons- captain), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

5. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neills)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

18. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

19. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

22. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

23. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

25. Padraig Power (Blarney)

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Cork in Sunday's Munster Championship has been announced!

Best of luck to Manager Davy, the management team, Captain's Jamie & Stephen and all the players.



📅 Sunday 🕚 4:00PM

📌Páirc Uí Chaoimh

🎫https://t.co/ki7S6nGw5d pic.twitter.com/ASondff2kT — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 27, 2023

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Conor Gleeson (The Nire), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)

5. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater), 6. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 7. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater – joint captain)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 12. Michael Kelly (Abbeyside)

13. Colin Dunford (Colligan), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart – joint captain), 15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Subs