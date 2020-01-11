Reidy strikes 0-11 as Limerick dominate Cork in second-half to win Munster pre-season crown

Limerick 1-32

Cork 0-20

IF THERE WAS an issue for Limerick to contend with at half-time in the Gaelic Grounds tonight, it surrounded their shooting.

They were three points clear of Cork in this Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final yet amassing ten wides had spoiled some of the approach play of John Kiely’s side.

But that all changed after the break and there was no disputing their superiority come the finish.

Limerick's David Reidy goes up against Cork's Chris O'Leary and Bill Cooper. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Limerick emerged after the break with an advantage of 1-14 to 0-14 and proceeded to correct their radar in dazzling style. They chalked up 0-18 in the second half, 14 of those efforts arriving from play and only struck three shots wide of target

David Reidy pointed the way with 0-11 while David Dempsey and Graeme Mulcahy matched each other with 0-5 apiece. Limerick’s power-packed third quarter showing was key as they shut down this game as a contest. They had stormed clear 1-22 to 0-16 by the 53rd minute on the back of a spell of seven points without reply

If the home fans sought early cause for cheer, they needed to be patient. They watched Cork stride ahead by 0-5 to 0-1 within five minutes of throw-in before Limerick settled into the rhythms of the match and sparked the first celebration when they rattled the net of Patrick Collins.

It was a familiar Limerick pattern of play in the 10th minute with Cian Lynch directing possession to Darragh O’Donovan and his raking delivery found the paw of Aaron Gillane. He overcame the challenge of Eoin Cadogan and lashed home his shot for the opening goal.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane and Cork's Eoin Cadogan

Cork had all six starting forwards on the scoreboard by the 25th minute when Seamus Harnedy flighted over their 10th score of the night. Conor Lehane was conspicuous in the play with a trio of scores. Kieran Kingston is in the business of discovering new talent, the fact that Sean Twomey matched Lehane’s first-half point tally was encouraging. Another 2019 All-Ireland U20 finalist was busy inside with Brian Turnbull whipping over a point himself and creating for others through four point assists in the first half.

Gillane was an effective attacking ploy for Limerick in the first half, Graeme Mulcahy a useful asset as well and Reidy chalked up four points from frees. Lynch and Tom Morrissey chipped with points also.

It was an engaging opening period, Limerick having just edged ahead after good competitive fare.

The second half saw the pattern of the match change. Limerick’s attackers Reidy, Dempsey and Mulcahy caught fire while they had a strong launchpad behind them, wing-back Barry Nash winning the man-of-the-match award.

5,295 were in attendance, the majority providing the home support on a cold January night as Cian Lynch collected the trophy for the 2018 All-Ireland champions.

Scorers for Limerick: David Reidy 0-11 (0-8f), Graeme Mulcahy, David Dempsey 0-5 each, Aaron Gillane 1-1, Barry Nash, Tom Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes (0-1f) 0-2 each, Robbie Hanley, Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Conor Lehane 0-6 (0-3f), Chris O’Leary (0-3f), Sean Twomey, Seamus Harnedy 0-3 each, Aidan Walsh 0-2, Jack O’Connor, Patrick Horgan (0-1f), Brian Turnbull, 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Richie English (Doon)

4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain)

10. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

12. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

14. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Subs

19. Sean Finn (Bruff) for Costello (45)

22. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) for Tom Morrissey (45)

23. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane) for Gillane (56)

22. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen) for Condon (60)

17. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for English (66)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

6. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

11. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

15. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

Subs

19. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill) for Ryan Walsh (half-time)

22. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) for O’Connor (half-time)

23. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers) for Meade (54)

18. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for Twomey (69)

17. James Keating (Kildorrery) for Spillane (71)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!