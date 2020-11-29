The big game at Croke Park throws-in at 4pm.
Players and management arriving in headquarters earlier:
This one is expected to go right down to the wire. Who do you fancy to progress?
Poll Results:
After Waterford’s sensational victory over Kilkenny yesterday sealed their place in the All-Ireland final, heavyweights Limerick and Galway will battle it out this afternoon to join them.
Here’s how the sides are named to start:
1. Eanna Murphy
2. Aidan Harte
3. Daithi Burke
4. Shane Cooney
5. Fintan Burke
6. Gearoid McInerney
7. Joseph Cooney
8. Padraic Mannion (captain)
9. Johnny Coen
10. Joe Canning
11. Cathal Mannion
12. David Burke
13. Brian Concannon
14. Conor Cooney
15. Conor Whelan
1. Nicky Quaid
2. Sean Finn
3. Dan Morrissey
4. Barry Nash
5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon (captain)
7. Kyle Hayes
8. Darragh O’Donovan
9. William O’Donoghue
10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Cian Lynch
12. Tom Morrissey
13. Aaron Gillane
14. Seamus Flanagan
15. Graeme Mulcahy
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (4)