BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

5,301 Views 4 Comments
Share

Players and management arriving in headquarters earlier:

aaron-gillane-and-kyle-hayes Source: James Crombie/INPHO

john-kiely-arrives Source: James Crombie/INPHO

conor-cooney Source: James Crombie/INPHO

joe-canning Source: James Crombie/INPHO

This one is expected to go right down to the wire. Who do you fancy to progress?


Poll Results:

Limerick  (158)
Galway  (107)


After Waterford’s sensational victory over Kilkenny yesterday sealed their place in the All-Ireland final, heavyweights Limerick and Galway will battle it out this afternoon to join them.

Here’s how the sides are named to start: 

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy 

2. Aidan Harte
3. Daithi Burke  
4. Shane Cooney 

5. Fintan Burke
6. Gearoid McInerney
7. Joseph Cooney 

8. Padraic Mannion (captain)
9. Johnny Coen 

10. Joe Canning
11. Cathal Mannion
12. David Burke 

13. Brian Concannon
14. Conor Cooney  
15. Conor Whelan 

Limerick 

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Sean Finn
3. Dan Morrissey
4. Barry Nash

5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon (captain)
7. Kyle Hayes

8. Darragh O’Donovan
9. William O’Donoghue 

10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Cian Lynch
12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane
14. Seamus Flanagan
15. Graeme Mulcahy

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie