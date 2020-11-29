16 mins ago

After Waterford’s sensational victory over Kilkenny yesterday sealed their place in the All-Ireland final, heavyweights Limerick and Galway will battle it out this afternoon to join them.

Here’s how the sides are named to start:

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy

2. Aidan Harte

3. Daithi Burke

4. Shane Cooney

5. Fintan Burke

6. Gearoid McInerney

7. Joseph Cooney

8. Padraic Mannion (captain)

9. Johnny Coen

10. Joe Canning

11. Cathal Mannion

12. David Burke

13. Brian Concannon

14. Conor Cooney

15. Conor Whelan

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Sean Finn

3. Dan Morrissey

4. Barry Nash

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon (captain)

7. Kyle Hayes

8. Darragh O’Donovan

9. William O’Donoghue

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Cian Lynch

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Seamus Flanagan

15. Graeme Mulcahy