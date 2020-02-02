Over 14,000 watch on as Dempsey goal spurs Limerick to league win over Galway

Limerick 1-19

Galway 0-14

ACQUAINTANCES RENWED ON the Ennis Road for the first time since the Liam MacCarthy Cup battle in 2018 but the outcome was the same when Limerick and Galway collided here.

It was far from the glamour of that All-Ireland final day, a cold and grey afternoon the setting for this league tie yet there was no shortage of interest as reflected in the healthy crowd of 14,151. The home fans trooped home the happier as the reigning league kingpins Limerick made it two from two so far in 2020.

Eight points was the margin by the close yet they could have savoured a more sizeable success as they amassed 15 wides. Still with ten different scorers there was an impressive array of performers contributing to this balanced Limerick showing. Darragh O’Donovan carried off the TG4 man-of-the-match award, Tom Morrissey would have had strong claim for that honour as well.

Galway boss Shane O’Neill faced up against his native county and would have found it an informative exercise, his team battling away to stay in touch but their prospects were hit when Joe Canning went off injured in the 47th minute.

Both teams entered this encounter after contrasting victories last weekend, Limerick overcoming a slow start to turn things around and take down Tipperary while it was a more straightforward exercise for Galway in dismantling Westmeath.

John Kiely’s side displayed a useful knack for striking crucial second-half goals again here. Limerick had threatened to raise a green flag on a few occasions in the opening half yet the failure of the last pass to stick proved their downfall and Seamus Flanagan banged one over the bar as he advanced on Eanna Murphy’s goalmouth.

Flanagan would soon make amends, floating in a measured cross after half-time where David Dempsey jumped to field above Sean Loftus before drilling home his shot.

Back on home turf Limerick began sharply here, 0-3 to 0-1 ahead by the 4th minute and that summed up their early control. By the interval they were 0-12 to 0-9 to the good with David Reidy contributing half of that tally while their other five starting forwards all raised a single white flag.

They could have been more efficient though, chalking up eight wides. Galway hung in there with Canning shooting over 0-6, including a fine brace from play, and there were some touches of class by Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan.

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: David Reidy 0-7 (0-4f), David Dempsey 1-1, Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane (0-1f) 0-2 each, Darren O’Connell, Declan Hannon, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy, William O’Donoghue 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-7 (0-5f), Conor Whelan 0-2, Sean Bleahane, Shane Cooney, Aidan Harte, Conor Cooney (0-1f), Cathal Mannion 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

12. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

13. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

19. Tom Condon (Knockaderry) for English (half-time)

18. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) for Hannon (38)

20. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) for Flanagan (55)

23. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for Dempsey (60)

26. Brian Ryan (South Liberties) for Reidy (65)

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

3. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

4. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh – captain)

6. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

7. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh)

9. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

10. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)

11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

12. Joe Canning (Portumna)

13. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

25. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Subs

24. Conor Cooney (St Thomas) for Concannon (half-time)

15. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh-Fohenagh) for Canning (inj) (47)

23. Darragh Burke (St Thomas) for Kilcommins (52)

17. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry) for Loftus (55)

20. Jack Grealish (Gort) for Linnane (65)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

