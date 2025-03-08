Limerick return to winning ways as 12-point victory over Galway boosts league final prospects

Allianz National Hurling League, Division 1A

Limerick 1-27

Galway 0-18

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK GOT BACK to winning ways with a 12-point victory that boosts their League final prospects and leaves Galway at risk of dropping out of the top two.

The Tribesmen played the final 27 minutes with 14 men after Conor Cooney was sent off for a second yellow when shouldering Barry Murphy in the back.

In truth, the Galway sharp-shooter should’ve marched as early as the eighth minute for a high hit that saw Mike Casey leave the field for a head-injury assessment. The full-back didn’t return.

Shane O’Brien grabbed 1-3 in the first half while Man of the Match Aidan O’Connor and Cathal O’Neill reeled off 0-4 each.

They didn’t need to produce their polished best, finishing with 13 wides to Galway’s 14.

Most costly was the visitors missing five placed balls.

John Kiely made six changes from the defeat to Clare headlined by the return of regular starters Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, William O’Donoghue, and Tom Morrissey.

There was a big cheer for Peter Casey’s introduction for his first start of the year, which he marked with a first-touch point. Cathal Mannion also made his comeback for Galway, scoring 0-7 (6 frees).

However, Hayes and Conor Whelan limped off with knocks before the day was out.

Limerick looked threatening from the start while Galway were careless in giving away interceptions.

Adam English raced from the 65 towards goal before his bouncing shot was saved by Darach Fahy. Fahy then had to intervene as Aaron Gillane looked set to pounce on a loose pass across the posts.

English gobbled up a Cianan Fahy pass to open the scoring and O’Brien joined him on the scoreboard with a stylish pick and run.

Kevin Cooney had a shot tipped into the sidenetting by Shane Dowling but the goal chances were coming easier to Limerick’s dangerous duo of O’Brien and Gillane.

O’Brien fired over from close range before returning moments later for the opening goal. Some neat midfield interplay allowed English to aim for Gillane and the young full-forward was most alert to the break for his batted finish.

That made it 1-7 to 0-3 and Gillane blazed wide from a third chance in a matter of minutes. A little later, O’Brien tried to find Gillane for a walk-in goal but the pass didn’t go to hand.

Galway poached upon a couple of Limerick giveaways for three points in a row, including one for Tom Monaghan. Limerick responded with the final three of the half from Colin Coughlan, Barry Nash, and Gillane.

Both sides had accumulated nine wides each as the Treaty went in 1-12 to 0-8 ahead.

They kept motoring with an O’Connor brace doubling his tally.

Galway’s best chance of a revival came and went in the 41st minute. A precise passing move was worked to Brian Concannon but Dowling got down to divert his effort up and over the bar.

Within two minutes, Conor Cooney had been sent off and it was a matter of how much Limerick would win by.

They strung together five in a row before taking their foot off the gas as Galway struck the next four and saw John Cooney denied a goal by Dowling.

David Reidy joined Peter Casey in scoring with his first touch while Gearóid Hegarty made a late return from injury.

Scorers for Limerick: Shane O’Brien 1-3, Aaron Gillane 0-6 (4 frees), Cathal O’Neill and Aidan O’Connor 0-4 each, Barry Nash and Tom Morrissey 0-2 each, Colin Coughlan, Kyle Hayes, Adam English, Cian Lynch, Peter Casey and David Reidy all 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Cathal Mannion 0-7 (6 frees), Conor Cooney 0-6 (3 frees, 1 65), Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan, Tiernan Killeen, Seán Linnane and Brian Concannon all 0-1.

Limerick

1. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Murphy (Doon), 2. Seán Finn (Bruff)

5. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, capt), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

Subs

19. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh) for Casey (9-f-t, temp)

17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Lynch (48)

21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West) for Hayes (50, inj)

24. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Donoghue (53)

20. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) for O’Connor (57)

26. Eddie Stokes (Doon) for English (66, inj)

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Shane Morgan (Loughrea), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), 3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

5. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 7. Michael Garvey (Cappataggle)

8. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 12. David Burke (St Thomas’)

9. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 11. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea),

10. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields), 13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, capt), 15. Anthony Burns (Loughrea)

Subs

25. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly) for Burns (h-t)

24. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh) for D Burke (44)

23. John Cooney (Sarsfields) for K Cooney (47)

22. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore) for Whelan (48, inj)

20. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge) for Morgan (66, inj)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).