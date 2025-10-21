More Stories
Limerick great Declan Hannon retires from inter-county hurling

The 32-year-old won five All-Irelands and seven Munster titles during the course of his career.
7.31pm, 21 Oct 2025
LIMERICK GREAT Declan Hannon has announced he is retiring from inter-county hurling.

The 32-year-old won five All-Irelands and seven Munster titles during the course of his career.

The county’s most decorated captain brings to an end a 15-year career.

“It has been one of the greatest honours of my life to wear the Limerick jersey, to represent my county, and share the highest of highs with people I love,” he said in a statement issued this evening.

“Hurling has been a major part of my life since I was a child. It tested me, it humbled me, and it gave me moments I will carry in my heart forever.”

More to follow

