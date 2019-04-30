All-Ireland winners Limerick unveil 37-man panel for 2019 championship campaign

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely has announced his 37-man squad for the 2019 senior hurling championship that will see them attempt to defend their Liam MacCarthy Cup crown.

Limerick ended a 45-year wait for All-Ireland senior hurling glory last August when they defeated Galway and they have maintained their brilliant run of form in taking the league final honours in Croke Park last month against Waterford.

After club activity in April, Limerick are gearing up for their Munster opener against Cork on Sunday 19 May as they will sit out the opening weekend of action.

Limerick’s squad is full of established names with Seamus Hickey the main player to have departed since last year after he retired.

Defender Richie McCarthy is included as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury while midfielder Paul Browne is back involved after missing out on the concluding stages at the end of last season due to a similar injury.

Na Piarsaigh’s Conor Boylan, Kilmallock duo Robbie Hanley and Aaron Costello, Doon’s Mikey O’Brien and Monaleen goalkeeper Jamie Power are the new faces added to the squad since 2018.

After their first game against Cork, Limerick travel to Walsh Park to meet Waterford on 2 June, entertain Clare on 9 June and then head away to meet Tipperary in Semple Stadium on 16 June

Limerick senior hurling panel for 2019 Championship

1. Declan Hannon (Adare)

2. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

3. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

4. William O’Meara (Askeaton

5. Richie McCarthy (Blackrock)

6. Paul Browne (Bruff)

7. Sean Finn (Bruff)

8. Richie English (Doon)

9. Barry Murphy (Doon)

10. Michael O’Brien (Doon)

11. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

12. Pat Ryan (Doon)

13. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

14. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

15. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)

16. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

17. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

18. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

19. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

20. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

21. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

22. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

23. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen)

24. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

25. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

26. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

27. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

28. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

29. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

30. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)

31. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

32. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

33. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

34. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

35. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

36. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

37. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

