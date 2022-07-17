21 mins ago

Afternoon all and welcome to today’s coverage of the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties),

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Conor Browne (James Stephens),

10. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

13. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks).