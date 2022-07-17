Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Sunday 17 July 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

2,465 Views 1 Comment
Share

Limerick 0-1 Kilkenny 0-0

1 min – Diarmaid Byrnes wins a free and puts it over himself from distance. 

We’re underway! 

The atmosphere is electric in Croke Park. Can Limerick do the three-in-a-row or will Kilkenny stop them? We’re about to find out. Strap in. 

Cian Lynch arriving in Croke Park with his team-mates earlier. His absence due to an ankle injury is a massive loss for Limerick.

cian-lynch-arrives Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It’s prediction time. Who do you fancy to prevail?


Poll Results:

Limerick (148)
Kilkenny  (79)
Draw (13)



Afternoon all and welcome to today’s coverage of the All-Ireland senior hurling final. 

Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties),

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon) 

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). 

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Conor Browne (James Stephens),

10. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

13. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks).

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie