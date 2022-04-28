Membership : Access or Sign Up
Limerick win toss to get home advantage for Munster U20 final against Tipperary

Both teams agreed to toss a coin for home advantage.

Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LIMERICK WILL HOST Tipperary in the Munster U20 hurling decider on Wednesday night it has been confirmed.

The Treaty won the coin toss to have home advantage for the game, which was initially slated for a neutral venue.

The final will take place at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday, 4 May at 7.30pm. 

Limerick defeated Waterford to reach the final, while Tipperary saw off Cork.

The Munster champions will face the Leinster winners in the All-Ireland final. 

On Monday night, Wexford play Dublin and Kilkenny take on Galway in the last four of Leinster. 

