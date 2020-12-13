23 mins ago

Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the All-Ireland hurling final. Limerick are chasing a second title in three years, while Waterford are looking to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1959.

It’s an All-Ireland senior decider like no other in an empty stadium 12 days before Christmas. Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain

7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (FourMileWater)

9. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

11. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)