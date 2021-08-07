Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Limerick 

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) (capt), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)     

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)                       

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) 

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)  

Afternoon all and welcome to today’s live coverage of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

Due to an accident on the M7, which has caused massive traffic delays for supporters from both counties, throw-in has been delayed until 5.30pm. 

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

