Aidan O'Connor points the way as Limerick see off Waterford

Limerick 0-23

Waterford 0-15

LIMERICK WARMED UP for the National League campaign by beating Waterford to win their fourth Munster Hurling League of the past six editions.

In front of 1,957 fans at a chilly but calm Mallow, Aidan O’Connor scored 0-11, including three from play, from centre-forward, while William O’Donoghue collected the trophy.

Limerick get a bye week to open their league campaign, while Waterford travel back to Cork again next Sunday to face Ben O’Connor’s charges.

Peter Queally handed first starts of the season to Conor Prunty, Shane Bennett, and Jamie Barron among five changes from their landslide victory over Kerry.

John Kiely accommodated his returning Fitzgibbon Cup contingent with six changes from their victory over Cork. There was a proud moment for the Fitzgerald family as Monaleen brothers Joe and Matthew were selected to start together. Joe robbed the sliotar to point within 30 seconds of his first start.

William O'Donoghue with the trophy. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford twice nudged ahead through a long-range free from captain Billy Nolan and Seán Mackey, who was dropping from the inside line to create an extra body around the middle third.

Limerick began to get on top by overpowering the Déise in that middle sector to reel off four unanswered points. Shane O’Brien was enjoying the better of his match-up with Conor Prunty, striking three points in the space of seven minutes.

They made it a 0-6 to 0-1 streak through Gearóid Hegarty, O’Connor, and a standout Fintan Fitzgerald point, after fine fielding by Matthew Fitzgerald.

From there, Waterford got to grips with the Treaty puck-out and began to break even in the centre. They steadied with a Reuben Halloran free and Jamie Barron point to narrow the gap to two, 0-8 to 0-6, after 15 minutes of hurling.

Smart play from Fintan Fitzgerald created a Limerick goal chance. Hegarty exploited the overlap to send O’Brien through, but the full-forward lost his hurley in catching the sliotar and his kicked attempt was blocked by PJ Fanning for a 65, which O’Connor converted.

Defender Barry Murphy limped off at that juncture, replaced by Seán Finn.

There were signs of progress as Limerick tidied up their shooting from the Cork encounter. They had 10 wides by the 26th minute that day. Here, it took until the 26th minute for their first wide, while Waterford had eight in the first half.

Waterford had back-to-back points from a Halloran free and Jack Fagan to close the gap to the minimum. After O’Connor’s fourth and Halloran’s fifth cancelled each other out, that’s how it remained at half-time; 0-11 to 0-10.

Halloran brought them level for the first time in 26 minutes, but fuelled by five half-time changes, Limerick kicked on with six points on the spin. O’Connor accounted for five of those, with four frees, one of which he won himself, and one from play. Substitute Ethan Hurley contributed the other.

The game lost all sense of competitiveness from there as Waterford didn’t put together consecutive points in the entire second half. Apart from Halloran and Nolan frees, wing-back Bennett (0-2) was the only man to score from play.

Limerick had further points from subs Hurley, Cathal O’Neill, and Adam English, who drew a save from Nolan and was hooked with another goal chance. O’Neill also teed up a lovely score for Hegarty.

Scorers for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 0-11 (7f, 1 65), Shane O’Brien 0-3, Gearóid Hegarty 0-2, Ethan Hurley 0-2, Joe Fitzgerald 0-1, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-1, Fintan Fitzgerald 0-1, Adam English 0-1, Cathal O’Neill 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Reuben Halloran 0-7 (6f), Billy Nolan 0-2 (2f), Shane Bennett 0-2, Jack Fagan 0-1, Jack Twomey 0-1, Jamie Barron 0-1, Seán Mackey 0-1.

LIMERICK

1. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

4. Eddie Stokes (Doon), 2. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Barry Murphy (Doon)

5. Darragh Langan (Monaleen), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, captain), 7. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

8. Joe Fitzgerald (Monaleen), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. John English (Garryspillane)

15. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

Subs:

19. Seán Finn (Bruff) for Murphy (17, inj)

16. Nickie Quaid (Effin) for Ryan (h-t)

17. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) for Langan (h-t)

21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West) for J Fitzgerald (h-t)

22. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for English (h-t)

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for F Fitzgerald (h-t)

20. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane) for Ó Dálaigh (42)

23. Oisín O’Farrell (Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan) for O’Brien (42)

18. Adam English (Doon) for O’Donovan (49)

25. Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane) for M Fitzgerald (49)

26. Chris Thomas (Doon) for Harrington (49)

WATERFORD

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore, captain)

2. Mairtín Power (Clonea), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. PJ Fanning (Mount Sion)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 7. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

10. Séamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), 11. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle), 12. Jack Twomey (De La Salle)

13. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 14. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside), 15. Seán Mackey (Fenor)

Subs:

26. James Power (Clonea) for Twomey (43)

18. Brian Lynch (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg) for M Fitzgerald (49)

23. Marc Mahony (An tSean Phobail) for Treen (50)

20. Michael Mullaney (Stradbally) for S Fitzgerald (55)

24. Jack Lacey (Dungarvan) for Lyons (57)

22. Evan Spellman (Fourmilewater) for Bennett (59)

Ref: John Bugler (Clare).