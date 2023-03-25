Limerick open Munster U20 hurling title defence with win over Waterford

Waterford 1-14

Limerick 1-18

REIGNING CHAMPIONS LIMERICK held on for victory in the first round of the oneills.com Munster U20 hurling championship at the Fraher Field today. They had to fight all the way in this round-robin game, which was postponed on Wednesday night due to unplayable conditions.

Diarmuid Mullins’ side opened brightly with Con Hayes finding the net in the 10th minute, and they would go on to lead 1-6 to 0-3 after quarter-of-an-hour. The hosts responded to hit the last three points of the half-hour and reduce the deficit to 1-9 to 0-10 at the break.

Free-taker Patrick Fitzgerald played a big part in their first-half comeback, the corner-forward and county senior was responsible for seven first-half points, and 1-11 overall.

Waterford also had a good goal opportunity go awry early in the game from Jack Twomey.

Referee Conor Doyle issued yellow cards to county seniors Mark Fitzgerald and Patrick Fitzgerald for an off-the-ball offence immediately before the break, and there was one for Shane O’Brien as well.

Patrick Fitzgerald made it a one-point game from the restart, but with seven players from last year’s All-Ireland defeat to Kilkenny in their starting 15, Limerick maintained their distance, 1-13 to 0-13 at the three-quarter juncture.

Yet, Waterford could have been closer had goal shots from Conor Keane and Patrick Fitzgerald obliged.

Limerick, who restricted Waterford to just four points from play, and had 10 different scorers themselves, extended their advantage to 1-18 to 0-14.

A stoppage time goal from a 20-metre free courtesy of Patrick Fitzgerald closed the gap to four.

Next week Limerick have a home fixture against Clare, while Waterford travel to play Cork.

Advertisement

Scorers for Waterford: Patrick Fitzgerald 1-11 (1-10 f), Mark Fitzgerald 0-1, Tom O’Connell 0-1, Charlie Treen 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Patrick O’Donovan 0-6, (0-5 f), Con Hayes 1-2, John Kirby 0-2, Adam Fitzgerald 0-2, Barry Duff 0-1, Adam English 0-1, Fintan Fitzgerald 0-1, Shane O’Brien 0-1, Liam Dennehy 0-1, Liam Lynch 0-1.

Waterford

1. Cian Troy (Ballygunner)

2. Jamie Power (Modeligo), 3. Cormac Cantwell (Ballygunner), 4. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner)

5. Joe Booth (Colligan – joint captain), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 7. Michael Mullaney (Stradbally)

8. Josh Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 9. Willie Beresford (Abbeyside)

10. Liam Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), 11. Conor Keane (De La Salle – joint captain), 12. Tom O’Connell (Brickey Rangers)

13. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), 14. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside), 15. Jack Twomey (De La Salle)

Subs

Fionn Hallinan (Fourmilewater) for W Beresford (21-29 blood sub)

Francis Roche (Clonea) for J Twomey (39)

Evan Foley (St Molleran’s) for L Ó Siothcháin (45)

Fionn Hallinan (Fourmilewater) for W Beresford (45)

Oisin Walsh (Fourmilewater) for M Mullaney (54)

Limerick

1. Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown)

2. Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), 3. John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Evan O’Leary (Ahane)

5. David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 6. Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca), 7. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West – captain)

8. Barry Duff (Mungret-St Paul’s), 9. Adam English (Doon)

10. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret-St Paul’s), 11. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin), 12. John Kirby (Patrickswell)

13. Con Hayes (Newcastle West), 14. Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), 15. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

Subs

Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen) for B Duff (39)

Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton) for A Fitzgerald (45)

Liam Lynch (Mungret/St Paul’s) for C Hayes (45)

Liam Dennehy (Glenroe) for F Fitzgerald (58)

Seán O’Neill (Blackrock) for J Kirby (61)

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary).

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.