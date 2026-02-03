Lindsey Vonn on medal hunt at Winter Olympics despite ruptured ACL

LINDSEY VONN WILL attempt to defy the odds and compete at the Winter Olympics despite a ruptured knee ligament, the US ski icon insisting on Tuesday that she will be at the starting gate when the women’s events get underway at the weekend.

Vonn’s Olympic return after eight years, at the age of 41 and with a titanium implant in her right knee, has been one of the storylines of the Milan-Cortina Games.

And she has been forced into another fightback after her other knee bore the brunt of a heavy crash in a World Cup downhill in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on Friday.

After gingerly making her way into a press conference in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where the Olympic women’s alpine skiing events will be held, Vonn told reporters that she had “completely ruptured” her anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL.

She added that she had also suffered bone bruising and meniscus damage from her fall in a race which was abandoned early due to awful conditions which caused two other crashes.

“Today I went skiing and considering how my knee feels, I feel stable, I feel strong,” said Vonn.

“My knee is not swollen and with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete (in the downhill race) on Sunday.

“This is not obviously what I had hoped for… I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today.

“But I know there’s still a chance, and as long as there’s a chance I will try.”

The women’s programme gets underway with the downhill, the discipline in which Vonn won her sole Olympic gold in 2010 and in which she was hotly tipped to repeat the feat 16 years later.

Vonn has finished on the podium in every World Cup downhill race this season, including two victories in St. Moritz and Zauchensee, and has claimed two more top-three finishes in the super-G.

“I think this would be the best comeback I’ve done so far. Definitely the most dramatic, that’s for sure,” said Vonn.

“I’ve been through a lot and this is, this is another amazing chapter. I don’t know if it’s the best chapter, but a pretty damn good comeback if I can pull it off.”

- Still going for medals -

Vonn’s has been in phenomenal form this season, against some skiers who are nearly half her age like Germany’s rising star Emma Aicher, and she insisted that she was still gunning for a fourth Olympic medal “to close out my career”.

As well as the Olympic downhill, Vonn said she is aiming also to compete as previously planned in the team combined event on February 10 and the super-G two days later.

“I know what my knee has felt like with previous injuries in the gym and what it’s felt like during all the physical tests. and I can say that I feel a lot better right now than I have in the past,” she said.

“I feel a lot better right now than I did in 2019 for the World championships and I still got a medal there with no ACL and three tibial plateau fractures.”

Her successes have been all the more remarkable because she only returned to alpine skiing in November 2024, five years after announcing the end of a stellar career which had taken her body to its very limit.

She underwent surgery earlier that year to partially replace her right knee following persistent pain.

But it could end up being her other knee which denies Vonn the chance of breaking her own record for the oldest Olympic medal winner in women’s alpine skiing.

Vonn established that record by taking bronze in the downhill at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in 2018.

“In the past, there’s always a moment where you break down and you realise… that your dreams are slipping through your fingers, but I didn’t have that this time,” said Vonn.

“I’m not letting this slip through my fingers. I’m I’m gonna do it. End of story.”

– © AFP 2026