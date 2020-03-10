Linfield FC confirm player tests positive for coronavirus

LINFIELD FC HAVE confirmed that one of their players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement issued by the Belfast-based club this evening read: “Linfield FC can confirm that one of our players has tested positive for coronavirus.

“This club is taking advice from the relevant authorities and will provide an update when we have further details.”

The club also confirmed the postponement of tomorrow night’s Linfield Swifts v Carrick Rangers reserves game.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern told BBC Sport NI that the player in question had chosen to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had the virus.

It is understood the player in question was in contact with another footballer, from Portadown-based junior club Hanover FC, who tested positive for the virus.

A deep clean of Linfield’s Windsor Park stadium is reportedly underway, with the ground set to be closed for the next two days at least.

The Irish Premiership club are due to host Larne on Saturday, but it now appears doubtful that the game will go ahead.

It is not the first instance of a high-profile athlete testing positive for the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc on the sporting schedule.

On Friday, it was confirmed that a Scottish rugby player had tested positive for Covid-19.

Very unpleasant news that one of our players has tested positive for Covid-19. The priority now is to look after the welfare of our players and staff. Issues around football will be addressed in due course. — Roy McGivern (@RoyMcGIvern) March 10, 2020

