This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Linfield FC confirm player tests positive for coronavirus

Chairman Roy McGivern told BBC Sport NI that the player in question had chosen to self-isolate.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 7:18 PM
50 minutes ago 1,815 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5041035
File pic.
Image: Mark Kerton
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Mark Kerton

LINFIELD FC HAVE confirmed that one of their players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement issued by the Belfast-based club this evening read: “Linfield FC can confirm that one of our players has tested positive for coronavirus.

“This club is taking advice from the relevant authorities and will provide an update when we have further details.”

The club also confirmed the postponement of tomorrow night’s Linfield Swifts v Carrick Rangers reserves game.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern told BBC Sport NI that the player in question had chosen to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had the virus.

It is understood the player in question was in contact with another footballer, from Portadown-based junior club Hanover FC, who tested positive for the virus.

A deep clean of Linfield’s Windsor Park stadium is reportedly underway, with the ground set to be closed for the next two days at least.

The Irish Premiership club are due to host Larne on Saturday, but it now appears doubtful that the game will go ahead.

It is not the first instance of a high-profile athlete testing positive for the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc on the sporting schedule.

On Friday, it was confirmed that a Scottish rugby player had tested positive for Covid-19.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie