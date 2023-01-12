Lionel Messi in the running for top FIFA award along with four Premier League players

ARGENTINA’S WORLD CUP-WINNING captain Lionel Messi heads a 14-strong shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award

Messi’s World Cup heroics earn him a place on the list, alongside his international team-mate Julian Alvarez of Manchester City.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is on the list after a stellar World Cup which has made him one of the most sought-after players on the planet, while France forward Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in last month’s World Cup final but still ended up on the losing side, is also nominated.

Advertisement

In addition to Alvarez, there are three more current Premier League players on the list – his City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland along with Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s former Reds team-mate Sadio Mane, now with Bayern Munich, is also on the list.

Morocco’s incredible run to the World Cup semi-finals is recognised with Paris St Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi’s inclusion, while three members of Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning team – Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Vinicius Junior – are in contention.

Three of the England team which triumphed at the Euros have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

Top scorer Beth Mead, captain Leah Williamson, and midfield star Keira Walsh have all made it onto the initial list of 14.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Spain and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who won the award last year, has been shortlisted again, with Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr also on the list.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of five names on the best men’s coach shortlist. He is joined by Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, France’s Didier Deschamps, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, and Morocco boss Walid Regragui.