Watch: Messi scores stunner and reveals Newell's Old Boys jersey in tribute to Diego Maradona

LIONEL MESSI PAID a moving tribute to the late Diego Maradona in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna this afternoon.

Messi scored a stunning fourth goal, and in celebration revealed a Newell’s Old Boys jersey, the Argentine club for whom both he and Maradona played. Messi’s career began in the Newell’s Old Boys youth ranks, from where he joined Barcelona.

Maradona, meanwhile, played five times for Newell’s in the 93/94 season, having represented Barcelona from 1982 to 1984.

During the half-time break of Maradona’s debut for Newell’s Old Boys, a young Messi performed tricks at half-time for the crowd.

Oh my word...MAGIC from Messi! 🔥



And he celebrates by revealing a Maradona Newell's Old Boys jersey under his Barca shirt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Swreif0daf — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 29, 2020

Messi’s goal was the last of the game, with earlier strikes by Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann, and Philippe Coutinho handing Barca only their second league win in six games.