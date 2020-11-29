BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Watch: Messi scores stunner and reveals Newell's Old Boys jersey in tribute to Diego Maradona

In celebration, Messi revealed he was wearing a Newell’s Old Boys jersey, the other club for whom both he and Maradona played.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 3:15 PM
51 minutes ago 3,307 Views 2 Comments
LIONEL MESSI PAID a moving tribute to the late Diego Maradona in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna this afternoon. 

Messi scored a stunning fourth goal, and in celebration revealed a Newell’s Old Boys jersey, the Argentine club for whom both he and Maradona played. Messi’s career began in the Newell’s Old Boys youth ranks, from where he joined Barcelona. 

Maradona, meanwhile, played five times for Newell’s in the 93/94 season, having represented Barcelona from 1982 to 1984. 

During the half-time break of Maradona’s debut for Newell’s Old Boys, a young Messi performed tricks at half-time for the crowd.

 

Messi’s goal was the last of the game, with earlier strikes by Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann, and Philippe Coutinho handing Barca only their second league win in six games. 

