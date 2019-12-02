This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lionel Messi beats Virgil van Dijk to Ballon d'Or prize

The Argentine superstar has won the prize for a record sixth time.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 2 Dec 2019, 8:31 PM
7 minutes ago 2,093 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4915188
Lionel Messi pictured with his family at the ceremony.
Image: AP/PA Images
Lionel Messi pictured with his family at the ceremony.
Lionel Messi pictured with his family at the ceremony.
Image: AP/PA Images

LIONEL MESSI HAS won the Ballon d’Or for a record sixth time.

The Barcelona star overcame stiff competition from Virgil van Dijk, who was key to Liverpool’s Champions League triumph earlier this year.

Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo were also shortlisted for the accolade.

The win takes Messi one ahead of Ronaldo, with both players having won the prize five times before this evening.

The Argentina international last won the prize in 2015.

More to follow

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss eye-gouging, Munster’s scrum-half situation, and the rest of the provincial news.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie