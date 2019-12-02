Lionel Messi beats Virgil van Dijk to Ballon d'Or prize

Lionel Messi pictured with his family at the ceremony.

Lionel Messi pictured with his family at the ceremony.

LIONEL MESSI HAS won the Ballon d’Or for a record sixth time.

The Barcelona star overcame stiff competition from Virgil van Dijk, who was key to Liverpool’s Champions League triumph earlier this year.

Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo were also shortlisted for the accolade.

The win takes Messi one ahead of Ronaldo, with both players having won the prize five times before this evening.

The Argentina international last won the prize in 2015.

More to follow

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss eye-gouging, Munster’s scrum-half situation, and the rest of the provincial news.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud