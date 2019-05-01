This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Relive Lionel Messi's sublime 30 yard free-kick against Liverpool in tonight's Champions League semi-final

The Argentine star scored an incredible free-kick to mark his 600th goal for Barcelona on Wednesday night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 May 2019, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 8,349 Views 29 Comments
https://the42.ie/4616060
The 31-year-old scored Barcelona's third with a mighty effort.
LIONEL MESSI SCORED his 600th career goal for Barcelona in some style on Wednesday night, curling in a sublime free-kick from all of 30 yards to put one foot in the Champions League final.

Luis Suarez broke the deadlock in the first half against his former club, however Messi stole all the spotlight after the interval with two goals to break Liverpool hearts.

A fortunate effort from close range made it 2-0 with fifteen minutes left, before a sublime free-kick from distance swung past Alisson and into the top corner in quite remarkable fashion to potentially put the tie to bed.

You can watch Messi’s incredible free-kick at Camp Nou below.

