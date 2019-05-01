Relive Lionel Messi's sublime 30 yard free-kick against Liverpool in tonight's Champions League semi-final

LIONEL MESSI SCORED his 600th career goal for Barcelona in some style on Wednesday night, curling in a sublime free-kick from all of 30 yards to put one foot in the Champions League final.

Luis Suarez broke the deadlock in the first half against his former club, however Messi stole all the spotlight after the interval with two goals to break Liverpool hearts.

A fortunate effort from close range made it 2-0 with fifteen minutes left, before a sublime free-kick from distance swung past Alisson and into the top corner in quite remarkable fashion to potentially put the tie to bed.

You can watch Messi’s incredible free-kick at Camp Nou below.