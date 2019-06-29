This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lionel Messi slams 'shameful' Copa America pitches

While recognising that he has been far from his best in Brazil, the Barcelona star believes the grounds-keeping has also been sub-par.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 1:24 AM
1 hour ago 898 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4702895
Lionel Messi pictured competing in the Copa America.
Lionel Messi pictured competing in the Copa America.
Lionel Messi pictured competing in the Copa America.

ARGENTINA CAPTAIN LIONEL Messi took aim at the state of the pitches at the 2019 Copa America after helping his team through to a semi-final clash with Brazil. 

Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso saw the Albiceleste soar past Venezuela in a 2-0 victory on Friday in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium. 

Messi, however, once more failed to reproduce his best form, with a penalty against Paraguay his only goal in four matches so far in the tournament. 

Leo recognises that he has been far from his strongest; although according to the Barcelona star the Copa’s groundsmen are also at fault. 

“I am not having my best Copa America,” he told reporters at the final whistle in Rio. 

“In truth, the pitches are shameful. It is hard to control the ball and carry it. 

“The ball looked like a rabbit, it goes all over the place with this pitch. All we can do is adapt.

“The pitches are awful. That doesn’t help keep possession, you need a second longer, it bounces poorly, you cannot lead. 

“But we played a complete game and we were able to win.”

Martinez, who with two goals is Argentina’s top scorer to date in the Copa, added that the Albiceleste will start as underdogs against Brazil – but he is relishing the challenge. 

“We have our own players,” he pointed out. 

We know it will be difficult because they are the home side and they will be in front of their fans.

“We are showing that we give our all in every game. Luckily things are going well.”

Argentina meet Brazil in Belo Horizonte’s Estadio Mineirao on Tuesday, their first meeting in a major finals since the 2007 Copa America final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie