Wednesday 28 October 2020
Here's the new Lions jersey for next summer's tour of South Africa

South Africa tour is due to kick off in June 2021.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 9:29 AM
CANTERBURY HAVE UNVEILED the new British and Irish Lions jersey ahead of the 2021 Tour of South Africa.

Among the many ornately descriptive highlights from the PR / marketing blurb, the jersey:

  • “celebrates the journey a player must undergo to reach the very top of the game, as well as those who have helped them get there”
  • “features a striking graphic on the shoulders, comprising a multitude of individual pieces which come together to form the image of a lion”
  • and “is the Lions’ most sustainable ever, with the main body made up of 100% recycled polyester”.

So there you go.

The jersey, which is priced at €90 for adults and €66 for children, is on sale from Canterbury’s website.

