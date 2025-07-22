5 players from today's victory who could feature in the Lions' Test 23 on Saturday

IN ALL REALITY, Andy Farrell and co. have had the bones of their matchday squad for the second Test selected since Sunday.

Today’s 24-19 victory over the First Nations & Pasifika XV at Marvel Stadium was likely less an audition for places, and more a game in which several players needed to avoid playing themselves out of contention for Saturday.

Here are five players who we may see again against the Wallabies at the MCG.

Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell speaks to the Lions ahead of the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The former England captain likely sealed a bench spot for Saturday with a performance that remained assured even when the game devolved into chaos.

In what was ultimately a one-score game, skipper Farrell’s key contributions included picturesque try assists in either half. He teed up Jamie Osborne for his first Lions’ try with a deft chip over the top which, given it was off his lesser-seen left boot, appeared to catch the First Nations & Pasifika defence briefly flat-footed.

And having established a tidy 10-12 axis with his younger contemporary, Fin Smith, Farrell’s tee-up for Duhan van der Merwe’s second-half score — delivered with a dummy that sent Triston Reilly for the Herald Sun — was the moment of class that the Lions had craved for about half an hour to that point.

Of course, Farrell Sr will also have enjoyed the speed with which his son initiated some handbags moments after the game kicked off, which appeared to energise the Lions — initially, at least.

Farrell Jr may well replace Marcus Smith on the bench at the MCG, albeit Blair Kinghorn would likely need to be involved in some capacity as fullback cover.

Blair Kinghorn

Blair Kinghorn fields a high ball. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

And he probably will be.

Kinghorn endured a rusty first half, his first notable contribution being a knock-on in the First Nations & Pasifika 22′. He looked unconvincing in the air. He coughed up seven points and it could have been 14.

His first intercepted pass was a complacent, blind effort towards Farrell which was gobbled up by onrushing FNP wing Reilly who took it under the sticks. The second on the stroke of half-time almost yielded the same return for the hosts, but it was far less Kinghorn’s fault and instead the result of excellent FNP defence, with Jack Debreczeni pinching Kinghorn’s pass as the Lions and their fullback came under ferocious line-speed pressure.

The Toulouse and Scotland fullback, however, looked a player reborn in the second half. The quality of his assist for Jamie Osborne’s second try, a left-handed jump pass which travelled all of 30 metres, can’t be overstated, and also can’t be done by any other back-three option in the Lions squad.

Kinghorn became one of the Lions’ sharper attackers, his pace and the timing of his passes a constant threat, and a brilliant aerial take over his back shoulder to prevent a try for Triston Reilly might have been enough to prove to Andy Farrell that his wheels are greased once more after a recent injury absence.

It wouldn’t be outlandish for Kinghorn to start this Saturday over Hugo Keenan or Tommy Freeman, who were below par by their respective standards in the first Test. That he covers the whole backfield gives the Lions potential flexibility on the bench should he be included in Farrell’s first XV at The ‘G.

Meanwhile, Mack Hansen may still factor into the head coach’s plans should he walk off his foot injury over the next couple of days.

Garry Ringrose

Garry Ringrose in action against the First Nations & Pasifika XV. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

While it’s hardly ideal that he had to play for so long on Wednesday, replacing the injured Darcy Graham in a backline shuffle after just over a quarter of an hour, Ringrose’s general sharpness will have done his chances of usurping Huw Jones no harm.

The Ireland centre carried often and powerfully, defended with his usual selflessness, and invariably made the right decisions at the right time — which may be what separates him from Jones in Farrell’s eyes.

Jones is the more explosive all-round attacker of the two, certainly, but he got in his own way on occasions last Saturday, the most notable example being his disallowed try which wasn’t so much unfortunate as it was poor, impatient play.

Ringrose will fancy his chances of earning the 13 jersey for the second Test. If he does, it will be fascinating to see whether Farrell combines him with a familiar partner in Bundee Aki or sticks with Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu. The latter would hardly be a wild call — two world-class centres from different countries should be able to flourish together, as they have on countless past Lions tours.

Scott Cummings

Scott Cummings wins a lineout. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

After a stinking first Lions outing against Western Force on 28 June, Scotland lock Cummings has grown into this tour and he was by far the better-performing second row starter on Tuesday, with James Ryan’s summer having not yet ignited the way he would have wished.

In stark contrast to his debut against the Force, Cummings was flawless under the FNP’s restarts and superb in the Lions’ lineout. But as was the case in his redemption game against the Waratahs, it was the Glasgow man’s work rate around the park which made him a standout performer in a game in which the tourists had few.

His potential Test inclusion will depend entirely on Joe McCarthy’s fitness. If the Ireland lock is ruled out for Saturday and Ollie Chessum starts in his stead, Cummings has a chance of winning the race for a bench spot. Form isn’t everything on this tour, though, and Farrell may instead try to light a fire under Ryan as he did Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry for the first Test.

Jac Morgan

Jac Morgan, supported by Scott Cummings, is tackled by Lington Ieli. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Wales’ captain has had an excellent tour overall and if he features in Saturday’s second Test, it won’t be because of his efforts against the First Nations & Pasifika.

But it was at least noteworthy that while his starting back-row partners on Tuesday, Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock, were sent the distance by Farrell, Morgan was replaced by Ben Earl with about half an hour to go.

It was Earl who beat them all to a bench spot last weekend, but his impact against the Wallabies — and really, that of every replacement aside from Bundee Aki — was minimal, with the game all but over as a contest from 45 minutes onwards.

English star Earl covers openside and eight, and he may still be in pole position to retain his place in the Test 23. But Morgan, who is equally effective in either flanker position, and who can cover eight more comfortably than Earl can cover six, may give Farrell some extra wiggle room on his bench this Saturday.