Defeat doesn't detract from sense Lions should do this more often

THE FIRST WAVES of red hit Dublin sometime around Thursday afternoon. Strolling from Aungier Street toward the north side of the city, the pubs and streets were swarming with pockets of red jerseys. Today it lifted another notch, with groups of supporters making a day of it in the city and adding a notably more lively atmosphere to the areas surrounding Lansdowne Road than your typical Ireland matchday experience. Something was brewing.

There was chanting in the streets, groups video calling friends and family back home and younger supporters snapping selfies with their newly-acquired Lions merch. There was no denying the sights and sounds on show. Lions fever had hit Dublin.

It would be easy to be sneering about the occasion, and if you’re that way inclined, the very existence of this team, tour and brand. Tickets were touching €200, and all for a game that wasn’t being capped. A core of Andy Farrell’s squad enjoyed it with their feet up, with most of those involved in last weekend’s URC and Premiership finals given the night off.

But on the day it looked and felt big time. This was a loud and lively launch night for the Lions’ 2025 tour.

The Aviva Stadium was alive with noise and colour before kick-off. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Many were already in their seats an hour before kick-off. A lull in the pre-match music 30 minutes out allowed a small smattering of Argentina supporters to break out in song. The vast majority of those present to cheer on the home side came wearing that distinctive shade of red. You couldn’t help but think about how it will feel even more vibrant when the tourists get down to the real work in Australia. Or about how they should do these ‘home’ Lions games more often. Or about how the source of the atmosphere might have been rooted in how, and to who, those pricey tickets were sold.

Those who forked out came wanting a show and to see the home favourites. Bundee Aki received the loudest cheer when the teams were read out pre-game. Tadhg Beirne got the first touch of the Lions’ 2025 campaign, leaping to collect Argentina’s kick-off as firework smoke slowly cleared.

You could argue that what followed doesn’t overly matter. Win or lose for the Lions, this was a worthwhile occasion and something that should be visited again ahead of future tours. Tonight the Lions played a home game for only the second time, and their fans loved it. You could also argue that Argentina taking the spoils only added to it all. Maybe it’s time these tours visited new parts of the world.

Those who were here will remember it as a rip-roaring game sprinkled with moments of real quality, many of which came from the swaggering crowd wearing blue and white.

Aki took the distinction of being the 2025 Lions’ first try-scorer, finishing a wonderful move at the end of the first quarter – Luke Cowan-Dickie, Marcus Smith, Sione Tuipulotu and Fin Smith all showing sharp handling before Aki became the focus. The Connacht man had Tommy Freeman in space on his right but took the more challenging option, barreling three Argentina defenders out of his way to score. This didn’t look like a group thrown together for the first time just a couple of weeks ago.

THE FIRST TRY OF THE 2025 LIONS TOUR ‼️



Bundee Aki finally gets the Lions opening try on familiar territory 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EsLVek4mjg — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 20, 2025

They had for patches of the previous 18 minutes. Duhan van der Merwe burst through a hole but didn’t spot Alex Mitchell off his shoulder. Van der Merwe was also the unfortunate man sent flailing as Ignacio Mendy finished the game’s opening try, slicing inside the Scotland winger to seal a flowing move that saw the Pumas cut Farrell’s men open. The Lions were frustrated to see two tries crossed off before Aki chalked his in.

Otherwise there was plenty to like. Tom Curry started like steam train. Fin Smith looked confident and sharp. Bealham was powerful in the scrum, with Ellis Genge doing similar on the far side. Around the half-hour mark, a dip in the game sparked a stream out toward the bars. Only then we noticed how the familiar conveyor belt of pints alongside the press box had been operating at a slower pace than usual. Those still in their seats looked to lift the tempo by starting into The Fields of Athenry.

Argentina were making this a proper challenge, and finished the first half with another sumptuous score, stitching together a series of passes to run one in from their own 22.

The Lions went in 11 points down at the break. Which one was the ‘dream team’ again?

Five minutes after the restart a penalty try brought the Lions back to within touching distance. Moments later the introduction of Henry Pollock, who dominated this pitch on his last visit with Northampton Saints, injected a jolt of anticipation. The sight of Beirne punching through to push the Lions into the lead had the crowd on their feet. Another roar erupted when the cameras flashed to Mack Hansen on the sideline.

His former Connacht teammate, Santiago Cordero, turned the game again by beating Marcus Smith in the chase to a kick-through, another scintillating swipe from the South Americans which again started in their own half. It was perhaps even their best of the night.

Mack Hansen was introduced midway through the second half. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Aki departed, but Hansen and the lesser-spotted Tadhg Furlong came in to keep the Irish interest up.

Across the final quarter the Lions looked increasingly like the strangers they essentially still are. Rónan Kelleher threw a lineout that sailed past the target. Freeman dropped a ball he should have gathered. Beirne was caught for a costly neck roll as the Pumas held out on the line. The crowd revisited The Fields. Argentina protected their four point lead to take a deserved victory. They celebrated it full-heartedly.

It was clear to see what it meant to Felipe Contepomi’s men. It was harder to know what to really make of it all from a Lions point of view. Farrell’s squad will need improvement against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies but it would have been startling to see a fully cohesive, commanding display on this first run out. By the time that first Test rolls around on 19 July the cobwebs will be long blown off and this group will be much more familiar with each other.

The real stuff starts in Australia, but this was a fine way to pop the cork on what promises to be a memorable Lions tour.