6 players who furthered their Lions credentials in the Six Nations

TWO ROUNDS IN, the Lions selection picture will be becoming increasingly clear for Andy Farrell, who made the trip to Edinburgh yesterday to watch Ireland inflict more Six Nations pain on Scotland.

There was no shortage of eye-catching performances across the Irish side but it was another disappointing weekend for Wales, who lost away to Italy, while England put themselves right in the Six Nations mix with a dramatic defeat of France at Twickenham.

Here, our rugby writers pick out six players who may have impressed Farrell in round two.

Fin Smith

Steve Borthwick’s gamble to shift Marcus Smith (impressive in attack against Ireland, and one of my shouts last week) into the backseat and hand the keys to the young Northampton 10 paid dividends.

Whatever about the perfectly weighted kick-assist to Tommy Freeman, Fin Smith’s identification of the opportunity over Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s head – and the courage he showed in attempting such a low-percentage crossfielder without a penalty advantage – exemplified his performance: he’s a cold dude, no matter the circumstances.

It may well be that both of England’s Smiths travel to Australia: Marcus had a fine outing in transition again, causing trouble from 15. But it was the 22-year-old Fin who not only slotted his pressure kicks from the tee, but teed up two excellent English tries with the calmness of an out-half 10 years his senior and made a key pickup off the floor to keep alive the chance for Ollie Lawrence’s opener. Gavan Casey

Tadhg Beirne

There were times last season where Beirne looked in need of a rest, taking on the weight of the Munster captaincy on the back of a long run of rugby for club and country. He was still getting the job done, but this season he looks re-energised. The big moments are still there but it’s his consistency which really marks him out. The Munster man rarely has an off day, and this was another tireless effort.

Claimed four Ireland lineouts, was a menace on Scotland’s ball, won a late turnover and broke up the Scottish maul, while chipping in with 12 tackles. Just a wonderful rugby player, and one who has to be in the Lions team. Now, would you have him at lock or in the back row? (For what it’s worth, this writer feels he’s most effective operating from the second row). Ciarán Kennedy

Advertisement

Andrew Porter

It was already clear pre-Six Nations that Porter is going to be a key figure for the Lions but the past two weekends have only underlined that fact. He was immense again for Ireland against Scotland yesterday, leading the way with his ferocious defensive appetite and playing a major role in Ireland’s powerful scrum outing.

He can carry with power in the tight, has the handling ability to be part of intricate attacks, nails his lifting and movement in lineouts, savages rucks, and also chips in with defensive breakdown poaches and barge turnovers. A complete loosehead with a massive engine. Murray Kinsella

Tommy Freeman

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s… Freema – okay, you get the drift. Seriously, though, the Northampton man’s finish against France saw him take to rarefied air, and he is a rare talent among right wings across the Lions-eligible countries.

Andy Farrell was in attendance at Murrayfield. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Freeman, who turns only 24 next month, is starting to show his full palette of skills at Test level. As well as his aerial prowess and elite speed, he is becoming the ball-playing profile of wing that Farrell leans upon.

Freeman completed three offloads against France; the rest of England’s backs completed exactly zero. He made more passes than the English midfield duo combined. And among the English backline, he was second in carries only to Marcus Smith. Freeman made a couple of key defensive stops on Louis Bielle-Biarrey to boot and missed only one tackle against the freewheeling French. GC

Tom Curry

Was England’s best player against Ireland and backed that up with a monster performance against France. Curry’s game had a bit of everything – powerful carries, tireless breakdown work, try-saving tackles, penalty wins, three defenders beaten with ball-in-hand and a great rip from Antoine Dupont.

Still only 26, Curry has struggled with various injury problems over recent seasons – to the point where he feared retirement – but looks back to his abrasive, athletic best, having tweaked how he trains and prepares for the demands of Test rugby. If England are to build on the France win and really have a say in this championship, the Sale Sharks flanker is going to be right at the heart of that effort. The back row battle for the Lions is going to be fascinating but in this form, Curry would tick a lot of boxes for Farrell. CK

Sam Prendergast

By being the starting out-half for one of the four nations involved in the Lions, you’re already in the selection mix but Prendergast’s talent will put him in this conversation. We already know Farrell is a big fan of the Kildare man, who turns 22 on Wednesday, and performances like yesterday’s will improve his standing.

Prendergast was composed throughout, passing as well as ever, challenging defenders at the line, connecting with the ball beautifully out of hand and off the tee, and generally making smart decisions. He has said himself that he’s always working to improve his defence but this was his best Ireland performance yet. MK