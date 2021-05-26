BE PART OF THE TEAM

Lions squad receive Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of tour to South Africa

Players were given the Pfizer jab today in London.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 May 2021, 6:21 PM
Ireland and Lions prop Tadhg Furlong pictured today.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ALL MEMBERS OF the British and Irish Lions squad have received their first coronavirus vaccinations ahead of the summer tour to South Africa.

Players visited a site in London today to be given the Pfizer jab, with only Scotland fly-half Finn Russell missing as he is based at Racing 92 in Paris and has already been vaccinated.

The British government approved the move to protect Warren Gatland’s squad ahead of their visit to South Africa, a red list destination that is seeing a growing number of coronavirus cases.

In the wider population in the United Kingdom, only people aged 30 or over are currently eligible for a jab.

The Lions hope all 37 players will get their second vaccinations by the end of their pre-tour training camp in Jersey, which begins on 14 June and leads into the warm-up game against Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June.

Gatland and his management team are already advanced in their vaccination programme.

It is still not known whether the Lions will be required to quarantine for 11 nights in a government-approved hotel when they return from South Africa on 9 August.

Discussions over receiving dispensation on the basis they will be operating in a bubble environment are ongoing.

