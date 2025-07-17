Farrell includes eight Irish players in Lions team for first Test

LIONS HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has included eight Irish players in his starting XV to face the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, and Dan Sheehan have all been named in the starting team for the opening clash with Australia at Suncorp Stadium.

Ireland’s Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, and Bundee Aki have been included on the Lions bench.

Farrell has opted for England’s Tom Curry at openside flanker, with Josh van der Flier missing out on the matchday 23 altogether as Ben Earl provides back row cover from the bench.

Beirne has held off competition from Ollie Chessum to start at blindside, with the Englishman included among the replacements, while Conan completes the starting back row.

McCarthy will team up with captain Maro Itoje in the second row, as Sheehan and Furlong join Ellis Genge in the front row, meaning Porter has been asked to make an impact off the bench.

Gibson-Park and Scotland’s Finn Russell are the halfback pairing, while Farrell has opted for the Scottish centre combination of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones. With Garry Ringrose missing out due to a head injury, his Irish midfield partner Aki has to make do with a bench role.

Lowe is on the left wing, England’s Tommy Freeman is on the right, and Keenan claims the number 15 shirt.

English halfbacks Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith are included on the bench, with the latter covering fullback and out-half.

Mack Hansen and Blair Kinghorn were ruled out of potential involvement after suffering foot and knee injuries, respectively.

Joe Schmidt named his Wallabies matchday 23 earlier today, with Tom Lynagh starting at out-half and Rob Valetini and Will Skelton missing out due to injury.

Lions (v Australia):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. James Lowe

10. Finn Russell

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ellis Genge

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Tom Curry

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Andrew Porter

18. Will Stuart

19. Ollie Chessum

20. Ben Earl

21. Alex Mitchell

22. Marcus Smith

23. Bundee Aki