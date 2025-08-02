Schmidt's Wallabies restore pride by denying Lions a clean sweep

Australia 22

Lions 12

PLENTY OF THE talk in the build-up suggested that this could be a damp squib in what what was a dead rubber. Instead, it was literally an electric, chaotic occasion that none of the 80,312 crowd at Accor Stadium will forget.

That’s partly because of the 38-minute delay early in the second half due to lightning in Sydney, sparking madcap scenes in the stands and unusual sights in the changing rooms. But it will also be remembered because of the stirring Wallabies win in torrential rain.

Joe Schmidt’s men have been heavily disrespected in recent weeks and months, with the venom in their performance tonight showing that they have been listening.

The Lions were determined to do a 3-0 clean sweep to go along with their series success, but Andy Farrell’s team were a clear second best to Schmidt’s spirited, precise, clever, and vicious Wallabies.

For the second weekend in a row, the Australians showed that rumours of their demise have been greatly exaggerated. They outscored the Lions three tries to one, took their lineout apart through the outstanding Nick Frost, and often battered them in contact in memorable style.

The Lions were second best in Sydney. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scrum-half Nic White was brilliant as he played what is expected to be his final Test, while his replacement Tate McDermott came on and scored a crucial late try to give the Wallabies breathing room. Wing pair Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen also dotted down.

Ultimately, the Lions couldn’t get near the pitch they brought for large parts of the first and second Tests as they overplayed things in the first half and then failed to summon enough quality in the second half as they tried in vain to overhaul the Wallabies.

As with last weekend, Schmidt’s men raced into an early lead but this time they had the steel to hold onto it. Perhaps they were helped by the long delay, while the Lions losing both starting second rows in the first half was damaging, but there is no doubt that this was a totally deserved victory for Schmidt’s side. There might be some regrets that they couldn’t hit these levels in the opening Test, but this was a fine win in a fantastic series.

The Lions will fly home as the overall victors, yet the finale was disappointing when they had vowed to bring their best performance. Head coach Farrell is already the favourite to lead the next tour to New Zealand in 2029 and you just know that a competitor as ferocious as the Ireland boss won’t be happy with the finishing note here.

History beckoned for the Lions as they looked for their first clean sweep since 1927 in Argentina, but the Wallabies truly earned this victory.

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

A wild, brutal game matched the weather conditions. The Lions lost skipper and lineout caller Maro Itoje to a head injury after just 28 minutes, with Dan Sheehan taking over as captain.

Right wing Tommy Freeman followed Itoje off 10 minutes later, meaning Owen Farrell was introduced in midfield and Huw Jones moved to the wing.

The Wallabies lost out-half Tom Lynagh to concussion before the break too, with Sheehan appearing to be fortunate to escape a card for making contact with Lynagh’s head as he hammered into a ruck. TMO Marius Jonker didn’t intervene and it’s sure to be a major point of contention in the aftermath of this battle.

The tourists then lost their second lock, James Ryan, who was stretchered off after treatment on the pitch but gave a wave of the hand as he left. That was also the cue for the extended lightning break, which involved mad scenes as four pitch invaders were taken down, fans sank pints, and Zombie and other classics rang out around the Accor.

Finn Russell was spotted on his phone in the changing rooms during the break in play before Lions performance manager David Nucifora threw a towel over the changing room camera. Capping off the crazy scenes, the teams re-emerged to warm up to the sound of It’s Raining Men.

The Wallabies had delivered an excellent first half in the rain to lead 8-0 at half time, with wing Pietsch finishing in the left corner as early as the eighth minute following some patient carries in midfield and a bit of magic from Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

Max Jorgensen races clear for the Wallabies. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Lynagh added another three points off the tee soon before the break but in between, the Wallabies showed great grit to repel Farrell’s men on a few visits into the Australian 22. Down the other end, the Lions needed some big plays from Tadhg Beirne – who was named player of the series afterwards – to stay in touch. Frost’s lineout steal on the stroke of half time rounded out an excellent first 40 for Schmidt’s men.

When play finally got going after the 38-minute lightning delay, the Wallabies immediately cut through as prop Taniela Tupou made a searing break but he spilled the ball forward and two swift penalty concessions followed, only for Frost to make his third and fourth lineout poaches of the night in the space of a minute.

The Wallabies appeared to move into control with 55 minutes on the clock as their noticeably more aggressive linespeed got major reward when Bundee Aki dropped the ball wide on the left and the flying Max Jorgensen scooped it up to scorch clear.

Ben Donaldson, on for Lynagh, added the conversion and they were 15-0 to the good. Though skipper Harry Wilson dropped the restart, a clever defensive play from scrum-half Nic White got them out of trouble.

With the clock now against the Lions, they went to the bludgeon to eke their way back into the game.

Soon after fullback Hugo Keenan won back a simple high ball, the impactful Jac Morgan, who had earlier won a brilliant breakdown turnover, powered over from close range in the 62nd minute, with Russell converting for 15-7.

James Ryan was stretchered off in the first half. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The Lions couldn’t exit cleanly from the restart, so the Wallabies went back on the offensive and the visitors gave up a succession of penalties to leave Schmidt’s men five metres out.

Twice, the Wallabies nearly scored on penalty advantage but referee Nika Amashukeli lost his patience with the Lions and replacement hooker Rónan Kelleher was sin binned.

For the second time in the game, the Wallabies had an easy three points on offer but decided to go for the try, opting for a five-metre scrum. They battered away close in until McDermott darted and reached out for their third try.

22-7 with only nine minutes left, the Wallabies were home and hosed.

The Lions did finish with another score through tighthead prop Will Stuart but it was firmly of the consolation variety.

Australia scorers:

Tries: Dylan Pietsch, Max Jorgensen, Tate McDermott

Conversions: Tom Lynagh [0 from 1], Ben Donaldson [2 from 2]

Penalties: Tom Lynagh [1 from 1]

Lions scorers:

Tries: Jac Morgan, Will Stuart

Conversions: Finn Russell [1 from 2]

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch; Tom Lynagh (Ben Donaldson ’34), Nic White (Tate McDermott ’59); James Slipper (Angus Bell ’58), Billy Pollard (Brandon Paenga-Amosa ’72), Taniela Tupou (Zane Nonggorr ’61); Nick Frost, Will Skelton (Jeremy Williams ’63); Tom Hooper (Langi Gleeson ’77), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).

Replacement not used: Andrew Kellaway.

LIONS: Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman (Owen Farrell ’38), Huw Jones, Bundee Aki, Blair Kinghorn; Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park (Alex Mitchell ’71); Andrew Porter (Ellis Genge ’46), Dan Sheehan (Rónan Kelleher ’58 (yellow card ’69), Tadhg Furlong (Will Stuart ’58); Maro Itoje (captain) (Ollie Chessum ’28), James Ryan (Jac Morgan ’43); Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry (Dan Sheehan ’69), Jack Conan (Ben Earl ’62).

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GRU].