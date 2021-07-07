Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lions confirm another Covid case as much-changed 23 named for Sharks game

A player has tested positive, while the Lions have identified 12 close contacts.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 6:21 PM
Lions boss Warren Gatland.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE LIONS HAVE confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR testing on the entire set-up today, having earlier announced that a member of management had returned a positive result.

The two positive cases had a total of 12 close contacts – eight players and four staff members – and all of them are now in isolation at the team hotel.

The Lions say that “all other members of the touring party returned negative results”.

The Lions series ‘Medical Advisory Group’ deemed that this evening’s clash with the Sharks [KO 7pm, Sky Sports] can still go ahead despite the positive tests in Lions camp.

The positive case and close contacts mean that Warren Gatland has had to make extensive changes to his matchday 23.

The Lions boss has named a 7/1 split on his bench, with Finn Russell the only back included.

Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Conor Murray, Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris, and Tadhg Beirne – all of whom were originally in the matchday 23 – have been ruled out of involvement.

The starting pack is unchanged but Ali Price and Owen Farrell come into the halfback slots, while Josh Adams and Louis Rees-Zammit start in the back three, having already started against the Sigma Lions last Saturday. Adams has started all three Lions’ games in their 2021 campaign so far.

Meanwhile, Maro Itoje, Hamish Watson, and Taulupe Faletau come onto the Lions’ bench.

Lions ( v Sharks):

15. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)
14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)
13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England)
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland)
10. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England)
9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England)
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England)
3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) (captain)
5. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales)
6.Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England)
8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England)

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)
17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland)
18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
19. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England)
20. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
21. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)
22. Finn Russell (Racing 92, Scotland)
23. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales).

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

